"ALL GLORY TO GOD...Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Merritt said.

Merritt is rated as the nation's No. 4 athlete by Rivals and is a unanimous Top 60 prospect overall (No. 47 on Rivals).

Merritt announced a Top 12 recently with Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Florida State, Florida, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Colorado, UNC and Southern Cal.

He's listed with nine sacks from his sophomore season.