|
Top Georgia defender London Merritt receives Clemson offer
|2023 Jun 1, Thu 19:38-
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 230 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS) Class: 2025
#48 Overall, #7 DE, #9 GA
#47 Overall, #4 ATH, #6 GA
#57 Overall, #8 Edge, #9 GA
Four-star 2025 Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Georgia) athlete
London Merritt announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
"ALL GLORY TO GOD...Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Merritt said. Merritt is rated as the nation's No. 4 athlete by Rivals and is a unanimous Top 60 prospect overall (No. 47 on Rivals). Merritt announced a Top 12 recently with Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Florida State, Florida, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Colorado, UNC and Southern Cal. He's listed with nine sacks from his sophomore season. ✝️ALL GLORY TO GOD✝️
Blessed to receive a(n) offer from Clemson University 🟠⚪️🐅 @Davis33Coach @coachski_ @ClemsonSports @ClemsonFB #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/L09Eudi0li
|
