London Merritt announced a Clemson offer on Thursday after a visit.

Top Georgia defender London Merritt receives Clemson offer
by - 2023 Jun 1, Thu 19:38
London Merritt - Defensive End
Height: 6-3   Weight: 230   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS)   Class: 2025
#48 Overall, #7 DE, #9 GA
#47 Overall, #4 ATH, #6 GA
#57 Overall, #8 Edge, #9 GA

Four-star 2025 Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Georgia) athlete London Merritt announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"ALL GLORY TO GOD...Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Merritt said.

Merritt is rated as the nation's No. 4 athlete by Rivals and is a unanimous Top 60 prospect overall (No. 47 on Rivals).

Merritt announced a Top 12 recently with Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Florida State, Florida, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Colorado, UNC and Southern Cal.

He's listed with nine sacks from his sophomore season.

