Top GA edge rusher Khamari Brooks invited to high school all-star game
6 hours ago- -
Khamari Brooks - Defensive End
Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Hometown: Bogart, GA (North Oconee HS) Class: 2026
Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Hometown: Bogart, GA (North Oconee HS) Class: 2026
2026 edge rusher Khamari Brooks of Bogart (GA) North Oconee's work continues to receive recognition.
Brooks, who is a priority target for Clemson, has been invited to participate in the Military Appreciation Bowl in December of 2025, set to be played in Frisco, Texas. Currently, Brooks has official visits set with Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia, rounding out his finalists for his recruitment. Khamari Brooks, Welcome to The Military Appreciation Bowl this December at The Ford Center home of the Dallas Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/bYBfM9FoC2
Brooks, who is a priority target for Clemson, has been invited to participate in the Military Appreciation Bowl in December of 2025, set to be played in Frisco, Texas.
Currently, Brooks has official visits set with Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia, rounding out his finalists for his recruitment.
Khamari Brooks, Welcome to The Military Appreciation Bowl this December at The Ford Center home of the Dallas Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/bYBfM9FoC2— Joe Ray (@joeray36) February 25, 2025
