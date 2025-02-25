Currently, Brooks has official visits set with Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia, rounding out his finalists for his recruitment.
Top GA edge rusher Khamari Brooks invited to high school all-star game
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 6 hours ago
Khamari Brooks Photo
Khamari Brooks - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.51)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 220   Hometown: Bogart, GA (North Oconee HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#257 Overall, #17 LB, #32 GA
Rivals:
#61 Overall, #5 , #9 GA
24/7:
#171 Overall, #15 Edge, #20 GA

2026 edge rusher Khamari Brooks of Bogart (GA) North Oconee's work continues to receive recognition.

Brooks, who is a priority target for Clemson, has been invited to participate in the Military Appreciation Bowl in December of 2025, set to be played in Frisco, Texas.

Currently, Brooks has official visits set with Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia, rounding out his finalists for his recruitment.

