Top GA edge rusher sets Clemson summer visit

Top GA edge rusher Dre Quinn sets Clemson summer visit
Height: 6-4 Weight: 217 Hometown: Norcross, GA (Greater Atlanta Christian School HS) Class: 2026
#287 Overall, #31 DE, #39 GA
#94 Overall, #9 DE, #15 GA
#26 Edge, #28 GA
2026 four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn of Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian has visits to Clemson locked in.
Quinn will be on-site in March for the Elite Retreat, and has recently announced that he will be back on campus for the Tigers' May 30th-June 1st visit window.
The Atlanta edge rusher has received plenty of attention from Clemson's staff, with Chris Rumph, Dabo Swinney and other members of the staff paying the coveted defender home visits during the contact period.
Locked in! @CoachRumph pic.twitter.com/M98ObviaIr— Dre Quinn 4 ⭐️ Edge (@Dre2Quinn) February 16, 2025
Locked in! @CoachRumph pic.twitter.com/M98ObviaIr— Dre Quinn 4 ⭐️ Edge (@Dre2Quinn) February 16, 2025
