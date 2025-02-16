Top GA edge rusher sets Clemson summer visit

Quinn will be on-site in March for the Elite Retreat, and has recently announced that he will be back on campus for the Tigers' May 30th-June 1st visit window.
Quinn will be on-site in March for the Elite Retreat, and has recently announced that he will be back on campus for the Tigers' May 30th-June 1st visit window.

Top GA edge rusher Dre Quinn sets Clemson summer visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 1 hour ago
Dre Quinn Photo
Dre Quinn - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.57)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 217   Hometown: Norcross, GA (Greater Atlanta Christian School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#287 Overall, #31 DE, #39 GA
Rivals:
#94 Overall, #9 DE, #15 GA
24/7:
#26 Edge, #28 GA

2026 four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn of Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian has visits to Clemson locked in.

Quinn will be on-site in March for the Elite Retreat, and has recently announced that he will be back on campus for the Tigers' May 30th-June 1st visit window.

The Atlanta edge rusher has received plenty of attention from Clemson's staff, with Chris Rumph, Dabo Swinney and other members of the staff paying the coveted defender home visits during the contact period.

