Top Florida safety announces Clemson offer

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Top Florida safety Hylton Stubbs announces Clemson offer
by - 2023 Oct 17 22:29
Hylton Stubbs - Safety
TigerNet: (4.65)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 180   Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Mandarin HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#104 Overall, #9 S, #18 FL
Rivals:
#41 Overall, #6 S, #11 FL
24/7:
#69 Overall, #7 S, #14 FL

One of the nation's top-rated safeties announced a Clemson offer late on Tuesday.

Jacksonville 2025 4-star safety Hylton Stubbs delivered the news via social media.

"Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Stubbs said.

He holds a unanimous 4-star rating which goes as high as the No. 41 overall prospect and the No. 6 safety (Rivals).

His offer list also includes teams such as Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Florida State, Penn State, Oklahoma and Michigan among more Power 5 schools.

