Top Florida safety announces Clemson offer

Top Florida safety Hylton Stubbs announces Clemson offer
Height: 6-1 Weight: 180 Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Mandarin HS) Class: 2025
One of the nation's top-rated safeties announced a Clemson offer late on Tuesday.
Jacksonville 2025 4-star safety Hylton Stubbs delivered the news via social media. "Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Stubbs said. He holds a unanimous 4-star rating which goes as high as the No. 41 overall prospect and the No. 6 safety (Rivals). His offer list also includes teams such as Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Florida State, Penn State, Oklahoma and Michigan among more Power 5 schools.
Blessed🙏🏾 and Honored to receive an offer from Clemson University! #ALLIN🐅 🟣🟠 @ClemsonFootball @CoachConn @52RockJr @Mandarin_HS_FB @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247 @raw7v7 @xacbrand @harrison2121 @adamgorney @CraigHaubert @samspiegs @ErikRichardsUSA @Andrew_Ivins @GavinG_Oliver pic.twitter.com/iEEZEfawmm— Hylton ”Drake” Stubbs (@Drakestubbs1) October 18, 2023
