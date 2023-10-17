Top Florida safety announces Clemson offer

Jacksonville 2025 4-star safety Hylton Stubbs delivered the news via social media.

"Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Stubbs said.

He holds a unanimous 4-star rating which goes as high as the No. 41 overall prospect and the No. 6 safety (Rivals).

His offer list also includes teams such as Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Florida State, Penn State, Oklahoma and Michigan among more Power 5 schools.