Top Florida receiver picks up Clemson offer on visit

Top Florida receiver Cortez Mills picks up Clemson offer on visit
|2023 Jun 11, Sun 18:00-
Height: 6-1 Weight: 170 Hometown: Homestead, FL (Homestead HS) Class: 2025
#95 Overall, #11 WR, #16 FL
One of the top wide receivers in the 2025 class received a Clemson offer after a Dabo Swinney camp workout.
Four-star Homestead, Florida wide receiver Cortez Mills reported the news on Sunday afternoon.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Mills said.
Mills is a unanimous Top 100 prospect and rated as high as No. 90 overall (Rivals) and the No. 11 WR (ESPN).
TigerNet's David Hood wrote about Mills earlier on Sunday afternoon:
*Clay Swinney was coaching the “A” group on how to drag their foot along the sideline when making a catch (quick note: Clay is easily the best coach of the three sons of Dabo, and you can tell he loves to coach. And he has been around the game so long he knows exactly how to teach it).
That brought over the head coach and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, who all watched 2025 4-star wide receiver Cortez Mills (6-1, 170) of Homestead (FL). Mills has offers from a bevy of schools, including Michigan, Texas A&M, Florida St., and Miami.
It wasn’t long before there were three or four more members of the staff watching Mills run routes, who drew praise from Swinney for running a “game route.”
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Clemson 🐅 #blessed @Coach_Grisham @CU_AllIn @clemson_bias @ClemsonFB @CoachHerm_100 @GabyUrrutia247 @ChadSimmons_ @larryblustein pic.twitter.com/ogxv7avvOE— C3🐐 (@whycover3) June 11, 2023
