Top Florida OL has Clemson in his top ten

Chancellor Barclay received a visit from Matt Luke recently.
Top Florida OL Chancellor Barclay has Clemson in his top ten
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 17 12:47
Chancellor Barclay Photo
Chancellor Barclay - Offensive Line
Height: 6-3   Weight: 285   Hometown: Orlando, FL (First Academy HS)   Class: 2026
#93 Overall, #4 OG, #13 FL
#53 IOL, #70 FL

Matt Luke's visit seems to have paid off.

Chancellor Barclay of Orlando (FL) First Academy finalized his top ten, posting to Twitter/X on Friday afternoon.

Along with Clemson, Barclay has Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia, and several other top programs who made the next cut for his services.

Barclay last visited Clemson for a November matchup with Louisville and is reportedly visiting this spring for the Tigers' junior day, which has been moved to March.

