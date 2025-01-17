Top Florida OL has Clemson in his top ten

|
Top Florida OL Chancellor Barclay has Clemson in his top ten
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 285 Hometown: Orlando, FL (First Academy HS) Class: 2026
#93 Overall, #4 OG, #13 FL
#53 IOL, #70 FL
Matt Luke's visit seems to have paid off.
Chancellor Barclay of Orlando (FL) First Academy finalized his top ten, posting to Twitter/X on Friday afternoon. Along with Clemson, Barclay has Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia, and several other top programs who made the next cut for his services. Barclay last visited Clemson for a November matchup with Louisville and is reportedly visiting this spring for the Tigers' junior day, which has been moved to March. Top 10!!! Thank you to all the coaches who have been recruiting me this far. God is good all the time, and all the time God is good!!! @Royals__FB @chadmavety55 @JeffConawayTFA @MoffettMan9 @CoachBroomfield @cmitchell2284 @247recruiting @Andrew_Ivins @Rivals @JohnGarcia_Jr pic.twitter.com/eImg1XzWaR 🐅🐅🐅!!! @ClemsonFB @CoachMattLuke @Royals__FB @chadmavety55 pic.twitter.com/iZqUe6QUc4
Top 10!!! Thank you to all the coaches who have been recruiting me this far. God is good all the time, and all the time God is good!!! @Royals__FB @chadmavety55 @JeffConawayTFA @MoffettMan9 @CoachBroomfield @cmitchell2284 @247recruiting @Andrew_Ivins @Rivals @JohnGarcia_Jr pic.twitter.com/eImg1XzWaR— Chancellor Barclay (@ChancellorB2026) January 17, 2025
🐅🐅🐅!!! @ClemsonFB @CoachMattLuke @Royals__FB @chadmavety55 pic.twitter.com/iZqUe6QUc4— Chancellor Barclay (@ChancellorB2026) January 10, 2025
