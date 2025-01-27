BREAKING

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Starting with Clemson on May 30th, Barclay will also visit Georgia, Florida, and Oklahoma in a three-week stretch, concluding on June 22nd.
Starting with Clemson on May 30th, Barclay will also visit Georgia, Florida, and Oklahoma in a three-week stretch, concluding on June 22nd.

Top Florida guard Chancellor Barclay announces Clemson visit
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 27 16:10
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Chancellor Barclay Photo
Chancellor Barclay - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.58)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 285   Hometown: Orlando, FL (First Academy HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
Rivals:
#95 Overall, #4 OG, #13 FL
24/7:
#54 IOL, #71 FL

Clemson is first up in a string of visits.

For Chancellor Barclay for Orlando (FL) First Academy, the Tigers are one of the four schools that have scheduled a visit with the highly touted guard.

Starting with Clemson on May 30th, Barclay will also visit Georgia, Florida, and Oklahoma in a three-week stretch, concluding on June 22nd.

Barclay announced earlier in January that the Tigers are within his top ten.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Clemson DT gets NFL Scouting Combine invite
Clemson DT gets NFL Scouting Combine invite
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts