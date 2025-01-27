|
Top Florida guard Chancellor Barclay announces Clemson visit
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 285 Hometown: Orlando, FL (First Academy HS) Class: 2026
#95 Overall, #4 OG, #13 FL
#54 IOL, #71 FL
Clemson is first up in a string of visits.
For Chancellor Barclay for Orlando (FL) First Academy, the Tigers are one of the four schools that have scheduled a visit with the highly touted guard. Starting with Clemson on May 30th, Barclay will also visit Georgia, Florida, and Oklahoma in a three-week stretch, concluding on June 22nd. Barclay announced earlier in January that the Tigers are within his top ten. NEWS: Four-Star IOL Chance Barclay has locked in 4 Official Visits, he tells me for @on3recruits
His schedule is as follows:
Clemson: May 30th-June 1st
Florida: June 6-8
Georgia: June 13-15
Oklahoma: June 20-22
Will also add more if neededhttps://t.co/fL27W602G0 pic.twitter.com/t02jmn2KsH
For Chancellor Barclay for Orlando (FL) First Academy, the Tigers are one of the four schools that have scheduled a visit with the highly touted guard.
Starting with Clemson on May 30th, Barclay will also visit Georgia, Florida, and Oklahoma in a three-week stretch, concluding on June 22nd.
Barclay announced earlier in January that the Tigers are within his top ten.
NEWS: Four-Star IOL Chance Barclay has locked in 4 Official Visits, he tells me for @on3recruits
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson DL announces return for 2025 season
- ESPN analyst on early 2025 outlook: 'Honestly, Clemson should be No. 1'
- Big first half, first NFL TD for Clemson pro in NFC Championship
- Former Clemson standout passes away
- New Tigers defensive coordinator talks Clemson transfer portal philosophy
- Clemson freshman defender gains 5-star ranking
- ACC Commissioner floats the idea of making changes to ACC Championship
- Clemson finishes strong to power past Virginia Tech
- Early betting odds on Clemson's 2025 opener with LSU
- Clemson Baseball to sell beer at games this season
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<