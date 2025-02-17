|
Top FL OL Canon Pickett has Clemson in his top schools
|
Height: 6-4 Weight: 288 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Tampa Bay Tech HS) Class: 2026
#32 OT, #45 FL
#46 IOL, #66 FL
Matt Luke continues to stack wins.
2026 Tampa OL Canon Pickett has Clemson in his top ten, rounding out the finalists.
Alongside Florida, Oklahoma, Miami, Auburn, and other top programs, the ACC Tigers have created enough separation to move ahead for his recruitment.
Clemson hasn't offered Pickett yet, but Matt Luke did pay him a home visit to close out the contact period.
NEWS: Four-Star IOL Canon Pickett is down to 🔟 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits
