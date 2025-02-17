Clemson hasn't offered Canon Pickett yet, but Matt Luke did pay him a home visit to close out the contact period.
Clemson hasn't offered Canon Pickett yet, but Matt Luke did pay him a home visit to close out the contact period.

Top FL OL Canon Pickett has Clemson in his top schools
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 8 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Canon Pickett - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.58)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 288   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Tampa Bay Tech HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
Rivals:
#32 OT, #45 FL
24/7:
#46 IOL, #66 FL

Matt Luke continues to stack wins.

2026 Tampa OL Canon Pickett has Clemson in his top ten, rounding out the finalists.

Alongside Florida, Oklahoma, Miami, Auburn, and other top programs, the ACC Tigers have created enough separation to move ahead for his recruitment.

Clemson hasn't offered Pickett yet, but Matt Luke did pay him a home visit to close out the contact period.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
4-star DB announces Clemson offer
4-star DB announces Clemson offer
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson’s 72-46 win over FSU
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson’s 72-46 win over FSU
Reports: Bengals working on keeping Tee Higgins, second franchise tag could be on the way
Reports: Bengals working on keeping Tee Higgins, second franchise tag could be on the way
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts