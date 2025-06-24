Peyton Houston is showing off his skills in Indy (file photo).
Peyton Houston is showing off his skills in Indy (file photo).

Top 2027 QB target Peyton Houston competing at prestigious Rivals camp
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  4 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Peyton Houston - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 198   Hometown: Shreveport, LA (Evangel Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#53 Overall, #1 QB-PP, #5 LA
Rivals:
#44 Overall, #6 QB, #5 LA
24/7:
#200 Overall, #14 QB, #10 LA

Clemson's lone offer at quarterback for the 2027 class will be competing in Indianapolis.

Four-star Peyton Houston of Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian Academy, who recently received an offer from Clemson earlier in June, is competing at Rivals Five Star, a camp welcoming the top prospects in the country.

Clemson pledges Tait Reynolds, Grant Wise, Carter Scruggs, and Shavar Young are also in Indianapolis for this event, representing the class of 2026.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
National outlet makes prediction for Clemson to land 4-star defender
National outlet makes prediction for Clemson to land 4-star defender
Clemson moves into Top 10 toughest places to play in EA's College Football 26
Clemson moves into Top 10 toughest places to play in EA's College Football 26
Clemson OL pledges shine at Rivals Five Star camp
Clemson OL pledges shine at Rivals Five Star camp
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week