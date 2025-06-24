|
Top 2027 QB target Peyton Houston competing at prestigious Rivals camp
|
Height: 6-0 Weight: 198 Hometown: Shreveport, LA (Evangel Christian Academy HS) Class: 2027
#53 Overall, #1 QB-PP, #5 LA
#44 Overall, #6 QB, #5 LA
#200 Overall, #14 QB, #10 LA
Clemson's lone offer at quarterback for the 2027 class will be competing in Indianapolis.
Four-star Peyton Houston of Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian Academy, who recently received an offer from Clemson earlier in June, is competing at Rivals Five Star, a camp welcoming the top prospects in the country. Clemson pledges Tait Reynolds, Grant Wise, Carter Scruggs, and Shavar Young are also in Indianapolis for this event, representing the class of 2026. Rivals Dallas QB MVP Pop Houston competing at Rivals Five Starhttps://t.co/ReleFsWQna pic.twitter.com/ZQwM1mhsHh
Four-star Peyton Houston of Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian Academy, who recently received an offer from Clemson earlier in June, is competing at Rivals Five Star, a camp welcoming the top prospects in the country.
Clemson pledges Tait Reynolds, Grant Wise, Carter Scruggs, and Shavar Young are also in Indianapolis for this event, representing the class of 2026.
Rivals Dallas QB MVP Pop Houston competing at Rivals Five Starhttps://t.co/ReleFsWQna pic.twitter.com/ZQwM1mhsHh— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 24, 2025
