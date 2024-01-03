Clemson football signees lauded for all-star week performances

Four-star receiver signee TJ Moore was named an "Alpha Dog" for his early-week performance in the Lone Star State:

"Day 1 of practice is traditionally heavy of install and special teams work but the future Clemson Tiger made plenty of splash plays including a contested one-handed catch on a 40+ yard throw from Jeremy Hecklinski. It's no secret that Clemson has struggled to field the same level of elite wide receivers that made them multiple-time National Champions in recent years, but Moore, along with five-star Bryant Wesco, offers plenty of hope for Dabo Swinney's Tigers moving forward."

Clemson signee TJ Moore balling out at @AABonNBC practice pic.twitter.com/d4o4OAA3h1 — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) January 2, 2024

Clemson WR signee TJ Moore continues to have a big day at All-American Bowl practices⭐️ @AABonNBC



— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 2, 2024

Clemson WR signee TJ Moore flashing the ball skills @AABonNBC https://t.co/3K52oarSwM pic.twitter.com/xqAIFXhDW4 — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) January 2, 2024

Clemson bound WR TJ Moore with a really spectacular Day 1 at East @AABonNBC making it look easy herehttps://t.co/uA1ea1Qtv6 pic.twitter.com/gXYzjN5BtX — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 2, 2024

Clemson signee TJ Moore working goal line routes pic.twitter.com/et5nFevtDQ — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) January 2, 2024

Four-star lineman Elyjah Thurmon, a mid-year enrollee, was named among the 13 prospects who can make an immediate impact next season from the UA All-America Game:

"Dabo Swinney remains lukewarm on the transfer portal, which means that true freshmen have to contribute for the Tigers. Elyjah Thurmon is one of the lower-ranked prospects on the game’s roster, but he got rave reviews from the UA coaching staff and had his moments during 1 on 1 drillss. Thurmon, who just turned 17 years old, is far from a complete product, but he moves well on the inside and can find leverage. There might be some initial growing pains, but the developmental upside is there for Thurmon."

Five-star WR signee Bryant Wesco, a mid-year enrollee, has also made his way into some social media clips:

Great route work from Bryant Wesco (@Bryantwesco19) 💉



Clemson signee is ranked No. 25 in the ESPN 300 #UANext pic.twitter.com/3yoPPHkedb — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) January 1, 2024

Hevin Brown-Shuler made a social media highlight as well: