Clemson football signees lauded for all-star week performances

Terrance Moore earned
Terrance Moore earned "Alpha Dog" status for an All-American Bowl workout.

TJ Moore, Elyjah Thurmon lauded for all-star week performances
by - 2024 Jan 3 11:03
Some Clemson signees are standing out during all-star week practices for the Under-Armour All-America Game (San Antonio, Texas) and the All-American Bowl (Orlando, Florida).

Four-star receiver signee TJ Moore was named an "Alpha Dog" for his early-week performance in the Lone Star State:

"Day 1 of practice is traditionally heavy of install and special teams work but the future Clemson Tiger made plenty of splash plays including a contested one-handed catch on a 40+ yard throw from Jeremy Hecklinski. It's no secret that Clemson has struggled to field the same level of elite wide receivers that made them multiple-time National Champions in recent years, but Moore, along with five-star Bryant Wesco, offers plenty of hope for Dabo Swinney's Tigers moving forward."

Four-star lineman Elyjah Thurmon, a mid-year enrollee, was named among the 13 prospects who can make an immediate impact next season from the UA All-America Game:

"Dabo Swinney remains lukewarm on the transfer portal, which means that true freshmen have to contribute for the Tigers. Elyjah Thurmon is one of the lower-ranked prospects on the game’s roster, but he got rave reviews from the UA coaching staff and had his moments during 1 on 1 drillss. Thurmon, who just turned 17 years old, is far from a complete product, but he moves well on the inside and can find leverage. There might be some initial growing pains, but the developmental upside is there for Thurmon."

Five-star WR signee Bryant Wesco, a mid-year enrollee, has also made his way into some social media clips:

Hevin Brown-Shuler made a social media highlight as well:

