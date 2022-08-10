CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says often -- and did so this week -- that he'll wait for well down the road to evaluate a recruiting class.
Tigers slip in latest ESPN recruiting rankings update
Clemson fell four spots in the latest ESPN recruiting rankings as competition continues to stack blue-chip recruits from the 2023 class ($).

The Tigers now rank 10th overall and second within the ACC, dropping behind Miami (8th).

Alabama vaulted seven spots to No. 2, while Notre Dame holds on to the top spot and Texas, Ohio State and Georgia complete the top-5.

Seven of the Tigers' 19 pledges for the class have ESPN300 rankings, and the 12 4-star commits are tied for eighth-most nationally.

Clemson moved to seventh in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings with cornerback Shelton Lewis' pledge this week. Dabo Swinney's group has two Composite 5-stars (Peter Woods and Christopher Vizzina) and 14 4-stars there.

Rivals.com has Clemson in fifth overall and fourth-best among average rating per commit.

Latest team recruiting rankings

Rivals: 5

247Sports Composite: 7

247Sports: 8

ESPN: 10

