Tigers move up spot in ESPN rankings as early signing day approaches

Clemson added its first 2024 commitment since late July with Daniel (SC) offensive lineman and Clemson legacy Watson Young, who ESPN rates as a 3-star offensive guard. That addition and other recruiting moves nationally placed the Tigers up one spot in ESPN's rankings, to No. 15.

ESPN's highest-rated defensive player for Clemson is No. 11 overall and No. 1 linebacker Sammy Brown as a 5-star prospect. On offense, wide receiver Bryant Wesco leads at No. 25 overall as a 4-star prospect.

Georgia paces the rankings with 20 ESPN 300 prospects, with Ohio State ranked No. 2 (14 ESPN 300s), then Oregon (14), Florida State (13) and Alabama (12).

The Tigers rate next-best in the ACC with nine ESPN 300 pledges.

The early signing period begins on December 20.