Clemson moved up to No. 15 in ESPN's recruiting rankings for 2024 with the early signing period starting on December 20.

Tigers move up spot in ESPN rankings as early signing day approaches
by - 2023 Dec 12 09:39
Watson Young Photo
Watson Young - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.37)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 280   Hometown: Central, SC (D W Daniel HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#56 OG, #13 SC
Rivals:
24/7:
#139 IOL, #24 SC

The early signing period for the 2024 class is just over a week away, and while the class is mostly in for Clemson's Tigers, they, like any team, hope for a strong finish.

Clemson added its first 2024 commitment since late July with Daniel (SC) offensive lineman and Clemson legacy Watson Young, who ESPN rates as a 3-star offensive guard. That addition and other recruiting moves nationally placed the Tigers up one spot in ESPN's rankings, to No. 15.

ESPN's highest-rated defensive player for Clemson is No. 11 overall and No. 1 linebacker Sammy Brown as a 5-star prospect. On offense, wide receiver Bryant Wesco leads at No. 25 overall as a 4-star prospect.

Georgia paces the rankings with 20 ESPN 300 prospects, with Ohio State ranked No. 2 (14 ESPN 300s), then Oregon (14), Florida State (13) and Alabama (12).

The Tigers rate next-best in the ACC with nine ESPN 300 pledges.

The early signing period begins on December 20.

