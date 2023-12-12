|
Tigers move up spot in ESPN rankings as early signing day approaches
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 280 Hometown: Central, SC (D W Daniel HS) Class: 2024
#56 OG, #13 SC
#139 IOL, #24 SC
The early signing period for the 2024 class is just over a week away, and while the class is mostly in for Clemson's Tigers, they, like any team, hope for a strong finish.
Clemson added its first 2024 commitment since late July with Daniel (SC) offensive lineman and Clemson legacy Watson Young, who ESPN rates as a 3-star offensive guard. That addition and other recruiting moves nationally placed the Tigers up one spot in ESPN's rankings, to No. 15. ESPN's highest-rated defensive player for Clemson is No. 11 overall and No. 1 linebacker Sammy Brown as a 5-star prospect. On offense, wide receiver Bryant Wesco leads at No. 25 overall as a 4-star prospect. Georgia paces the rankings with 20 ESPN 300 prospects, with Ohio State ranked No. 2 (14 ESPN 300s), then Oregon (14), Florida State (13) and Alabama (12). The Tigers rate next-best in the ACC with nine ESPN 300 pledges. The early signing period begins on December 20.
Clemson added its first 2024 commitment since late July with Daniel (SC) offensive lineman and Clemson legacy Watson Young, who ESPN rates as a 3-star offensive guard. That addition and other recruiting moves nationally placed the Tigers up one spot in ESPN's rankings, to No. 15.
ESPN's highest-rated defensive player for Clemson is No. 11 overall and No. 1 linebacker Sammy Brown as a 5-star prospect. On offense, wide receiver Bryant Wesco leads at No. 25 overall as a 4-star prospect.
Georgia paces the rankings with 20 ESPN 300 prospects, with Ohio State ranked No. 2 (14 ESPN 300s), then Oregon (14), Florida State (13) and Alabama (12).
The Tigers rate next-best in the ACC with nine ESPN 300 pledges.
The early signing period begins on December 20.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson LB announces NFL decision
- Reports: Clemson D-lineman enters transfer portal
- Clemson DB enters NCAA transfer portal
- Former Clemson DB commits to SEC school
- NFL hands down ruling on former Clemson WR
- Travis Etienne's brother headed to the transfer portal
- Jaguars coach updates Trevor Lawrence injury status
- Coach says Clemson transfer portal target is tougher than boot leather, isn't chasing NIL
- Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
- Transfer portal target talks Clemson recruitment ahead of visit
- Copyright © 1995 - 2023 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<