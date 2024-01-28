CLEMSON RECRUITING

Jaylan Beckley is Clemson's second O-line commitment of the day.
Tigers land 4-star lineman Jaylan Beckley
by - 2024 Jan 28 16:09
Jaylan Beckley Photo
Jaylan Beckley - Offensive Line
Height: 6-5   Weight: 299   Hometown: Addison, TX (Trinity Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN: NR
Rivals:

A productive Elite Retreat is reaping the rewards on the O-line.

Four-star Trinity Christian Academy (Texas) offensive tackle Jaylan Beckley announced a commitment to Clemson on Sunday.

He joins fellow 4-star offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs in Sunday commitments for the Tigers.

"I'M ALL IN. #COMMITTED Tiger fam, let's go!" Beckley said on Twitter. "My family and I have been praying for quite a while, and all signs keep pointing back to one place.

"Clemson family, I promise to give 110% to this journey with you! All glory to God, it's a great day to be Tiger!"

Beckley's offer list also includes Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas among more Power 5 programs.

Clemson's 2025 group is ranked No. 3 with the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, boasting three O-line pledges now in the 10 commitments. Lynchburg, Virginia offensive lineman pledge Easton Ware is also a 4-star prospect.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 34) Author
spacer TNET: Tigers land another 4-star lineman
 TigerNet News®
spacer Luke on a roll, son!
 TS_Tiger
spacer Go Tigers!
 GaTiger5®
spacer Re: Go Tigers!
 Snuke93®
spacer Re: Go Tigers!
 GaTiger5®
spacer Re: Go Tigers!
 HWKoq4
spacer Re: Go Tigers!
 Medearis
spacer Re: Go Tigers!
 TigerBigBass®
spacer The Next PowerLine Being Built at Clemson!
 Chemist08
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers land another 4-star lineman
 Purple Gunstock 15®
spacer 6'5", 299 lbs - we gettin some biguns!***
 BigAl31®
spacer Re: 6'5", 299 lbs - we gettin some biguns!***
 RickyC78
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers land another 4-star lineman
 tigerlex24
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers land another 4-star lineman
 Tiger Contractor
spacer Welcome to Tiger town.***
 colberttiger®
spacer Welcome home Jaylan!!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers land another 4-star lineman
 tigermat
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers land another 4-star lineman
 UnclePete
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers land another 4-star lineman
 QBVII
spacer YEE-HAW!
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers land another 4-star lineman
 Tigerthing59®
spacer Thank you, Dabo
 Noonan®
spacer Re: Thank you, Dabo
 Maddona
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers land another 4-star lineman
 Tigene®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers land another 4-star lineman
 sabletiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers land another 4-star lineman
 Pig®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers land another 4-star lineman
 Erikrez
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers land another 4-star lineman
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers land another 4-star lineman
 92citadelgrad®
spacer Gideon Davidson and company will be set
 TNTiger17
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers land another 4-star lineman
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer GO TIGERS!***
 Clemson_Orange
spacer If we got a guy that Jawja and THREE other SEC schools (yes, Tejas and
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers land another 4-star lineman
 Ridgeland Booster®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers land another 4-star lineman
 kctigs81®
Read all 34 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
