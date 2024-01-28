|
Tigers land 4-star lineman Jaylan Beckley
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-5 Weight: 299 Hometown: Addison, TX (Trinity Christian Academy HS) Class: 2025
A productive Elite Retreat is reaping the rewards on the O-line.
Four-star Trinity Christian Academy (Texas) offensive tackle Jaylan Beckley announced a commitment to Clemson on Sunday. He joins fellow 4-star offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs in Sunday commitments for the Tigers. "I'M ALL IN. #COMMITTED Tiger fam, let's go!" Beckley said on Twitter. "My family and I have been praying for quite a while, and all signs keep pointing back to one place. "Clemson family, I promise to give 110% to this journey with you! All glory to God, it's a great day to be Tiger!" Beckley's offer list also includes Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas among more Power 5 programs. Clemson's 2025 group is ranked No. 3 with the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, boasting three O-line pledges now in the 10 commitments. Lynchburg, Virginia offensive lineman pledge Easton Ware is also a 4-star prospect. I'M ALL IN. #COMMITED Tiger fam, let's go! @ClemsonFB #AllIn #Clemson @CoachMattLuke @CoachGRiley @SorrellsJordan @TCAAddisonFB @TCA_Addison @HC_Hayes @J_Clint @CoachMacsOLine @DavidsonGideon @BlakeHeberttt @ware_easton @BraydenJacobs77 pic.twitter.com/agBDtHpQuX
Four-star Trinity Christian Academy (Texas) offensive tackle Jaylan Beckley announced a commitment to Clemson on Sunday.
He joins fellow 4-star offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs in Sunday commitments for the Tigers.
"I'M ALL IN. #COMMITTED Tiger fam, let's go!" Beckley said on Twitter. "My family and I have been praying for quite a while, and all signs keep pointing back to one place.
"Clemson family, I promise to give 110% to this journey with you! All glory to God, it's a great day to be Tiger!"
Beckley's offer list also includes Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas among more Power 5 programs.
Clemson's 2025 group is ranked No. 3 with the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, boasting three O-line pledges now in the 10 commitments. Lynchburg, Virginia offensive lineman pledge Easton Ware is also a 4-star prospect.
I'M ALL IN. #COMMITED Tiger fam, let's go! @ClemsonFB #AllIn #Clemson @CoachMattLuke @CoachGRiley @SorrellsJordan @TCAAddisonFB @TCA_Addison @HC_Hayes @J_Clint @CoachMacsOLine @DavidsonGideon @BlakeHeberttt @ware_easton @BraydenJacobs77 pic.twitter.com/agBDtHpQuX— Jaylan Beckley (@JaylanBeckley) January 28, 2024
CLEMSON FAM LET'S GO!!!! 🧡💜🐅🔥 #Clemson #GoTigers #AllIn @ClemsonFB @TCAAddisonFB @GregJohnston67 @HC_Hayes @J_Clint @CoachMacsOLine #TexasHSFootball #EASports pic.twitter.com/2CQ6jYIULA— Jaylan Beckley (@JaylanBeckley) January 28, 2024
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson's 2024 football schedule is unveiled
- Report: Chad Morris expected to take new coaching job
- Brownell says emotional game at Duke was "taken from us"
- Tigers stay unbeaten, top Tar Heels on road
- In college football's chaos, it's OK to be different, to be uniquely Clemson
- Jags GM sees Trevor Lawrence injuries as "alarming," with contract extension talks coming
- Clemson signee named McDonald's All-American
- Newest WR commit sees a path to playing time
- ACC announces Thursday and Friday conference football games
- Will Shipley earns rare All-America honor
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<