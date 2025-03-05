Tennessee QB sets spring Clemson visit

DJ Hunter will visit Clemson this weekend.
Tennessee QB DJ Hunter sets spring Clemson visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 27 minutes ago
DJ Hunter - Quarterback
Height: 6-1   Weight: 190   Hometown: Knoxville, TN (Bearden HS)   Class: 2027
It will be a busy weekend for Clemson recruiting.

2027 QB DJ Hunter of Knoxville (TN) Bearden will be visiting campus on March 7th, joining a growing roster of players set to be on campus over the weekend.

He joins fellow 2027 prospect Marquis Bryant, who will also be taking an unofficial visit on the 7th.

Bryant currently holds offers from Kentucky and Virginia Tech, and is set to visit both of those programs along with Virginia and Clemson.

