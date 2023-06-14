Sunshine State lineman announces Clemson offer

"After a great conversation with (OL coach Thomas Austin), I am blessed to announce I have received an offer from @ClemsonFB," Buchanan said.

He carries a 4-star rating with the 247Sports Composite and assessments at tackle and on the interior of the line.

Buchanan reports nearly 20 offers so far, also including Auburn, Florida State, Colorado, Iowa State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, UCF and USF among more FBS schools.