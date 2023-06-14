CLEMSON RECRUITING

Sanford, Florida's Max Buchanan reported a Clemson scholarship offer.
Sanford, Florida's Max Buchanan reported a Clemson scholarship offer.

Sunshine State lineman Max Buchanan announces Clemson offer
by - 2023 Jun 14, Wed 20:45
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Max Buchanan - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.43)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 275   Hometown: Sanford, FL (Seminole HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#281 Overall, #10 OG, #44 FL
24/7:
#15 IOL, #49 FL

Sanford, Florida 2025 offensive lineman Max Buchanan announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"After a great conversation with (OL coach Thomas Austin), I am blessed to announce I have received an offer from @ClemsonFB," Buchanan said.

He carries a 4-star rating with the 247Sports Composite and assessments at tackle and on the interior of the line.

Buchanan reports nearly 20 offers so far, also including Auburn, Florida State, Colorado, Iowa State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, UCF and USF among more FBS schools.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
USA TODAY releases finances chart for Clemson, peers in recent fiscal year
USA TODAY releases finances chart for Clemson, peers in recent fiscal year
Sunshine State lineman announces Clemson offer
Sunshine State lineman announces Clemson offer
Four Tigers earn prominent preseason All-America nod
Four Tigers earn prominent preseason All-America nod
Elite running back announces Clemson commitment
Elite running back announces Clemson commitment
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 91 Recruits (60 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week