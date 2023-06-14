Sunshine State lineman announces Clemson offer

|
Sunshine State lineman Max Buchanan announces Clemson offer
|2023 Jun 14, Wed 20:45-
|
Height: 6-4 Weight: 275 Hometown: Sanford, FL (Seminole HS) Class: 2025
#281 Overall, #10 OG, #44 FL
#15 IOL, #49 FL
Sanford, Florida 2025 offensive lineman
Max Buchanan announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
"After a great conversation with (OL coach Thomas Austin), I am blessed to announce I have received an offer from @ClemsonFB," Buchanan said. He carries a 4-star rating with the 247Sports Composite and assessments at tackle and on the interior of the line. Buchanan reports nearly 20 offers so far, also including Auburn, Florida State, Colorado, Iowa State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, UCF and USF among more FBS schools. After a great conversation with @ThomasA79265103 I am blessed to announce I have received an offer from @ClemsonFB 🟠🟣🐅@carson_cramer @TyroneC55 @CJSPILLER @AnnaH247@CoachHoun @BokeyFootball @DemetricDWarren @OS_ChrisHays @ChadSimmons_ @LemmingReport @Andrew_Irvin @ClemsonTom pic.twitter.com/Nnz7kmRB9q
He carries a 4-star rating with the 247Sports Composite and assessments at tackle and on the interior of the line.
Buchanan reports nearly 20 offers so far, also including Auburn, Florida State, Colorado, Iowa State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, UCF and USF among more FBS schools.
After a great conversation with @ThomasA79265103 I am blessed to announce I have received an offer from @ClemsonFB 🟠🟣🐅@carson_cramer @TyroneC55 @CJSPILLER @AnnaH247@CoachHoun @BokeyFootball @DemetricDWarren @OS_ChrisHays @ChadSimmons_ @LemmingReport @Andrew_Irvin @ClemsonTom pic.twitter.com/Nnz7kmRB9q— Max Buchanan (@MaxBuchana2025) June 15, 2023
|
