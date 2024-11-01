CLEMSON RECRUITING

Gavin Blanchard announced a commitment to Clemson after a previous pledge to UCF.

Sunshine State lineman Gavin Blanchard flips to Clemson commitment
by - 2024 Nov 1 11:34
Gavin Blanchard Photo
Gavin Blanchard - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.28)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 290   Hometown: Zephyrhills, FL (Wiregrass Ranch HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#3 OL, #54 FL
Rivals:
#– Overall, #10 , #– FL
24/7:
#128 IOL, #199 FL

A Sunshine State big man flipped from the Big 12 on Friday.

2025 four-star interior offensive lineman Gavin Blanchard (Zephyrhills, Florida) flipped from a commitment from UCF to Clemson.

He is rated as high as the No. 3 center in the nation and a 4-star on ESPN.

Blanchard had been committed to UCF since June 2.

His other FBS offers include Louisville, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Purdue and TCU.

He pushes Clemson's 14-man class now to No. 17 overall in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.

