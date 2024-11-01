2025 four-star interior offensive lineman Gavin Blanchard (Zephyrhills, Florida) flipped from a commitment from UCF to Clemson.

He is rated as high as the No. 3 center in the nation and a 4-star on ESPN.

Blanchard had been committed to UCF since June 2.

His other FBS offers include Louisville, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Purdue and TCU.

He pushes Clemson's 14-man class now to No. 17 overall in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.