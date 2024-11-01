|
Sunshine State lineman Gavin Blanchard flips to Clemson commitment
Gavin Blanchard
Height: 6-3 Weight: 290 Hometown: Zephyrhills, FL (Wiregrass Ranch HS) Class: 2025
#– Overall, #10 , #– FL
#128 IOL, #199 FL
A Sunshine State big man flipped from the Big 12 on Friday.
2025 four-star interior offensive lineman Gavin Blanchard (Zephyrhills, Florida) flipped from a commitment from UCF to Clemson. He is rated as high as the No. 3 center in the nation and a 4-star on ESPN. Blanchard had been committed to UCF since June 2. His other FBS offers include Louisville, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Purdue and TCU. He pushes Clemson's 14-man class now to No. 17 overall in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.
Tags: Clemson Football, Gavin Blanchard
