Standout WR Cederian Morgan has Clemson in final 10 schools
by - Correspondent - 2025 Feb 3 10:30
Cederian Morgan - Wide Receiver
Height: 6-4   Weight: 210   Hometown: Alexander City, AL (Benjamin Russell HS)   Class: 2026
#40 Overall, #7 WR, #2 AL
#7 Overall, #2 ATH, #2 AL
#10 Overall, #2 WR, #1 AL

The Tigers find themselves in the mix for one of the best receivers the 2026 class has to offer.

Cederian Morgan of Alexander City (AL) Benjamin Russell recently announced his final 10 schools, and Clemson has made the cut.

Morgan is considered the top wideout in Alabama and among the best in the nation, and his list includes Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Ohio State, and several other top programs in the mix for his services.

