|
Standout WR Cederian Morgan has Clemson in final 10 schools
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-4 Weight: 210 Hometown: Alexander City, AL (Benjamin Russell HS) Class: 2026
#40 Overall, #7 WR, #2 AL
#7 Overall, #2 ATH, #2 AL
#10 Overall, #2 WR, #1 AL
The Tigers find themselves in the mix for one of the best receivers the 2026 class has to offer.
Cederian Morgan of Alexander City (AL) Benjamin Russell recently announced his final 10 schools, and Clemson has made the cut. Morgan is considered the top wideout in Alabama and among the best in the nation, and his list includes Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Ohio State, and several other top programs in the mix for his services. NEWS: Elite 2026 WR Cederian Morgan is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits
The 6’5 200 WR from Alexander City, AL is ranked as a Top 3 WR in the ‘26 Class (per On3)
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/8KE3AnZ94B pic.twitter.com/fTUJpjakwa
Cederian Morgan of Alexander City (AL) Benjamin Russell recently announced his final 10 schools, and Clemson has made the cut.
Morgan is considered the top wideout in Alabama and among the best in the nation, and his list includes Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Ohio State, and several other top programs in the mix for his services.
NEWS: Elite 2026 WR Cederian Morgan is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Reports: Wes Goodwin heading to SEC school, reuniting with former Clemson assistant
- Clemson's 2025 football schedule released
- Young Tiger projected to lead Clemson RB production
- Will Shipley on his first NFL touchdown: "It's just a dream come true"
- Reports: ESPN to pick up ACC contract through 2036, ACC plan proposed for Clemson 'brand'
- Clemson makes it six in a row, overpowering NC State
- Banana Ball announces sellout of Death Valley
- Clemson returns to Top 25 ranking
- Clemson left out of ESPN early 2025 Playoff prediction
- Open wound fueling Clemson baseball's preparations
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<