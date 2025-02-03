The Tigers find themselves in the mix for one of the best receivers the 2026 class has to offer. Cederian Morgan of Alexander City (AL) Benjamin Russell recently announced his final 10 schools, and Clemson has made the cut. Morgan is considered the top wideout in Alabama and among the best in the nation, and his list includes Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Ohio State, and several other top programs in the mix for his services. NEWS: Elite 2026 WR Cederian Morgan is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 200 WR from Alexander City, AL is ranked as a Top 3 WR in the ‘26 Class (per On3)



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/8KE3AnZ94B pic.twitter.com/fTUJpjakwa — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 2, 2025

