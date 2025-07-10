Social media reacts to Kharim Hughley's commitment

2027 four-star quarterback Kharim Hughley of Gainesville (GA) has committed to Clemson, leaving Tiger fans pumped for the future of the position.

Fans have noted the connection to Hughley's high school, where Deshaun Watson made a name for himself before winning a national championship at Clemson.

Here is what they are saying:

