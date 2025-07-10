Clemson's latest Gainesville HS QB is Kharim Hughley.
Clemson's latest Gainesville HS QB is Kharim Hughley.

Social media reacts to Kharim Hughley's commitment
Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer
Kharim Hughley - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.44)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 190   Hometown: Gainesville, GA (Gainesville HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#92 Overall, #4 QB-DT`, #14 GA
Rivals:
#215 Overall, #19 QB, #23 GA
24/7:
#25 QB, #45 GA

Clemson has its next quarterback.

2027 four-star quarterback Kharim Hughley of Gainesville (GA) has committed to Clemson, leaving Tiger fans pumped for the future of the position.

Fans have noted the connection to Hughley's high school, where Deshaun Watson made a name for himself before winning a national championship at Clemson.

Here is what they are saying:

