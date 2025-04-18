Social media reacts to Gordon Sellars' commitment

Four-star wide receiver Gordon Sellars of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day announced his commitment to Clemson on Friday, making it the Tigers' third wideout to join the 2026 class.

Here are some of the latest reactions to Sellars' commitment:

With the commitment of Gordon Sellars Clemson now has the best WR class in the country.



Per On3 composite



#6 WR and #46 in the country 4 ⭐️ @ThaDr3am__



#26 WR and # 179 in the country 4 ⭐️ @connorsalmin



#37 WR and # 227 in the country 4 ⭐️@GordonSellars2



WRU is back 🐅 pic.twitter.com/SeeAEUTfwz — Adam (@adamdropsbombs) April 18, 2025

Clemson is bringing some serious firepower at WR for the 2026 class:



4 ⭐️ WR Gordon Sellars

4 ⭐️ WR Naeem Burroughs

4 ⭐️ WR Connor Salmin



Quite the trio arriving on campus in the near future. — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) April 18, 2025

GORDON SELLARS. CLEMSON TIGER 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qNCu04HUIE — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) April 18, 2025

I spoke to a 2026 Clemson commit about the addition of four ⭐️ WR Gordon Sellars:



"Gordon is a special kid and a special player. Big time difference maker. Ready to work!" — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) April 18, 2025

#Clemson (@ClemsonFB) has completed the trifecta on the recruiting trail, spearheaded by WRs Coach @Coach_Grisham!



4⭐️ Connor Salmin (@ConnorSalmin)

4⭐️ Naeem Burroughs (@ThaDr3am__)

4⭐️ Gordon Sellars (@GordonSellars2)



The WR position is in great hands for the future. 🔥 https://t.co/6iA9W6uR9z — Faxon Childress🎙️ (@FaxOnSports) April 18, 2025