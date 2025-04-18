|
Social media reacts to Gordon Sellars' commitment
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS) Class: 2026
#144 Overall, #25 WR, #9 NC
#57 WR, #17 NC
#41 WR, #17 NC
Social media is already buzzing over Clemson's latest commitment.
April 18, 2025
Four-star wide receiver Gordon Sellars of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day announced his commitment to Clemson on Friday, making it the Tigers' third wideout to join the 2026 class.
Here are some of the latest reactions to Sellars' commitment:
With the commitment of Gordon Sellars Clemson now has the best WR class in the country.
Clemson is bringing some serious firepower at WR for the 2026 class:
GORDON SELLARS. CLEMSON TIGER 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qNCu04HUIE— Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) April 18, 2025
Gordon Sellars 😎 pic.twitter.com/9p1o0E04Kk— Clemson Addict (@Clemson_Addict) April 18, 2025
I spoke to a 2026 Clemson commit about the addition of four ⭐️ WR Gordon Sellars:
WRU 🐅 Talk Soon 🤫 @GordonSellars2 @mgcsports pic.twitter.com/sjkoaG5up9— Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) April 18, 2025
Yessir!! 🐅🐅🐅 https://t.co/WJUtW01Lo9— Connor Salmin (@connorsalmin) April 18, 2025
3/3⛹🏽♂️@Coach_Grisham— 𝙏𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 “𝙏𝙅 ” 𝙈𝙤𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙅𝙧 (@tjmoore305) April 18, 2025
#Clemson (@ClemsonFB) has completed the trifecta on the recruiting trail, spearheaded by WRs Coach @Coach_Grisham!
YESSSS LAWDDDDDDD https://t.co/f0L0rJmUvy— Chancellor Barclay (@ChancellorB2026) April 18, 2025
Bout to be scary! pic.twitter.com/p59ouBpG4o— Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) April 18, 2025
