Former Clemson LB Judah Davis was on site for the Sellars' commitment.
Former Clemson LB Judah Davis was on site for the Sellars' commitment.

Social media reacts to Gordon Sellars' commitment
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 1 hour ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Gordon Sellars Photo
Gordon Sellars - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.59)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#144 Overall, #25 WR, #9 NC
Rivals:
#57 WR, #17 NC
24/7:
#41 WR, #17 NC

Social media is already buzzing over Clemson's latest commitment.

Four-star wide receiver Gordon Sellars of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day announced his commitment to Clemson on Friday, making it the Tigers' third wideout to join the 2026 class.

Here are some of the latest reactions to Sellars' commitment:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Social media reacts to Gordon Sellars' commitment
Social media reacts to Gordon Sellars' commitment
What Gordon Sellars' commitment means for Clemson
What Gordon Sellars' commitment means for Clemson
4-star WR commits to Clemson
4-star WR commits to Clemson
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 98 Recruits (70 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts