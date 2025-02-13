Several predictions have Clemson landing elite lineman

2026 OT Maxwell Riley of Avon Lake (OH) Avon Lake is down to Ohio State and Clemson, but that hasn't stopped experts from predicting which program will end up as the victor.

Riley is slated to visit both programs on official visits, but three new 247Sports Crystal Ball projections Thursday have him picking the Tigers.

The top Ohio tackle has had both Matt Luke and Dabo Swinney pay him a visit in the contact period, making Riley a known top priority for the vision of the 2026 class.

