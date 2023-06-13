Rivals updates prospect rankings for future Tigers, sees two poised for 5-star move

Clemson has two Top 30 commitments now in Rivals' latest rankings update. The biggest jump came with Midlothian, Texas receiver Bryant Wesco, who vaulted 136 spots to No. 29 overall. While already a 5-star according to 247Sports, Wesco is seen as poised to do the same for Rivals. "Wesco is one of the best outside receiver prospects in this class," said Rivals' Adam Friedman. "The lean 6-foot-2 Clemson commit hauled in 17 touchdown catches last season and averaged more than 20 yards per catch. If he gets a free release off the line of scrimmage, there is a good chance he is coming down with the catch. Wesco can win jump balls and compete with physical defensive backs who try to knock him off his route. "Receiver is a premier position, and this year's class is outstanding. The national analyst staff looked at Wesco as a potential five-star and the question of physical development came up. Wesco has a very slight build and weighs in at just 170 pounds. He does well against stronger and more physical defensive backs at the high school level, but there are times when they give him a difficult time in press coverage. Seeing continued physical development could push Wesco into five-star territory." A 5-star on ESPN and 247Sports, linebacker Sammy Brown could make it a trio with Rivals as well, where he is eight spots from the threshold at No. 28 now. "The question of position value came up again when the national analyst staff discussed Brown and the possibility of moving him up to a five-star prospect. Interior linebackers, especially ones who don't have elite size and length, are rarely selected in the first round of the NFL Draft," said Friedman. "Brown is as solid as they come, but the national analyst team is looking to see what other elements Brown can add to his game to make up for some of what he lacks in measurables. Development like this could be a big factor in his ranking and down the road as an NFL prospect." More Clemson Top 250 commits include tight end Christian Bentancur (115), defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler (125), safety Noah Dixon (145), cornerback Tavoy Feagin (161) and all-purpose back David Eziomume (212). Some prominent prospects with Clemson projections in the rankings include defensive back Corian Gipson (No. 94) and safety Ricardo Jones (No. 166). Among recent visitors, athlete Mike Matthews is No. 7, safety KJ Bolden is No. 9, defensive end Eddrick Houston is No. 15 and wide receiver Cam Coleman is No. 23.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email