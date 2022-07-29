Rising Upstate prospect announces Clemson offer

Blake Franks Offensive Line

Height: 6-5 Weight: 310 Hometown: Greenville, SC (Greenville HS) Class: 2024 ESPN: NR 24/7:

6-5, 310, Greenville, SC (Greenville HS), 2024

2024 Greenville High School (SC) offensive lineman Blake Franks announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"#AGTG...BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM THE CLEMSON UNIVERSITY," Franks said on Twitter.

Franks reports double-digits offers already, including Alabama, South Carolina, Penn State, Ole Miss and North Carolina.

Franks added the Alabama offer after a workout at camp there recently. He camped at Clemson in June. He's also made stops at Louisville, North Carolina, South Carolina, Miami and USF this summer.

Franks is rated as the No. 5 prospect out of South Carolina for 2024 by 247Sports.