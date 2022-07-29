Blake Franks is a Greenville prospect who Clemson is watching.
Rising Upstate prospect announces Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jul 29, Fri 16:16
Blake Franks - Offensive Line
Height: 6-5   Weight: 310   Hometown: Greenville, SC (Greenville HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#20 OT, #5 SC

2024 Greenville High School (SC) offensive lineman Blake Franks announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"#AGTG...BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM THE CLEMSON UNIVERSITY," Franks said on Twitter.

Franks reports double-digits offers already, including Alabama, South Carolina, Penn State, Ole Miss and North Carolina.

Franks added the Alabama offer after a workout at camp there recently. He camped at Clemson in June. He's also made stops at Louisville, North Carolina, South Carolina, Miami and USF this summer.

Franks is rated as the No. 5 prospect out of South Carolina for 2024 by 247Sports.

