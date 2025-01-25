Tony Forney (6-1 185) of Marietta (GA) Kell announced on social media that he will be taking a weekend visit to Clemson.

The 2026 Kell defensive back is a rising three-star prospect, with offers from Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, and other top programs.

The Tigers haven't offered Forney as of Saturday, but a visit on campus could very well change that status.