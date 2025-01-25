|
Rising GA DB Tony Forney set for weekend visit at Clemson
One rising Georgia safety is headed for the Upstate.
Tony Forney (6-1 185) of Marietta (GA) Kell announced on social media that he will be taking a weekend visit to Clemson. The 2026 Kell defensive back is a rising three-star prospect, with offers from Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, and other top programs. The Tigers haven't offered Forney as of Saturday, but a visit on campus could very well change that status. Clemson Tomorrow! #ALLIN 🐅@CoachConn @Clements_TJC pic.twitter.com/HpxEkWnYHV
