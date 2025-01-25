CLEMSON RECRUITING

Tony Forney of Marietta (GA) Kell announced on social media that he will be taking a weekend visit to Clemson.
Rising GA DB Tony Forney set for weekend visit at Clemson
2025 Jan 25
One rising Georgia safety is headed for the Upstate.

The 2026 Kell defensive back is a rising three-star prospect, with offers from Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, and other top programs.

The 2026 Kell defensive back is a rising three-star prospect, with offers from Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, and other top programs.

The Tigers haven't offered Forney as of Saturday, but a visit on campus could very well change that status.

