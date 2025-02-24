Rising 2027 OL sets Clemson visit

2027 OT Carter Jones of Poquoson (VA) Poquoson has set an unofficial visit at Clemson.

Jones set the trip for March 29th, along with six other planned trips from March to late April.

The other visits include West Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Maryland.

Jones currently holds 10 reported offers to date, including Virginia Tech, NC State, Syracuse and Duke from the ACC. Clemson doesn't typically offer the next class (2027 in this case) until around Dabo Swinney Camp.