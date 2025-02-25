Rising 2027 DB sets spring Clemson visit

|
Rising 2027 DB Marquis Bryant sets spring Clemson visit
6 hours ago- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Spring dates are set for one 2027 defender.
Marquis Bryant of Rolesville (NC) has set six visits with various programs, and the Tigers will get the first look at the four-star safety on March 7. Alongside the Tigers, Bryant will visit South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Tennessee. Hitting the road this spring. Can't wait to visit!! @RRACKLEY9 @RamsFootballNC @ChadSimmons_ @On3Recruits pic.twitter.com/4kweTRHOxt
Marquis Bryant of Rolesville (NC) has set six visits with various programs, and the Tigers will get the first look at the four-star safety on March 7.
Alongside the Tigers, Bryant will visit South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Tennessee.
Hitting the road this spring. Can't wait to visit!! @RRACKLEY9 @RamsFootballNC @ChadSimmons_ @On3Recruits pic.twitter.com/4kweTRHOxt— Marquis Bryant 4⭐️( 2027) (@QuisBryantt) February 25, 2025
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Football