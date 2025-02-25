Rising 2027 DB sets spring Clemson visit

Rolesville, NC safety Marquis Bryant will visit on March 7.
Rising 2027 DB Marquis Bryant sets spring Clemson visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 6 hours ago
Spring dates are set for one 2027 defender.

Marquis Bryant of Rolesville (NC) has set six visits with various programs, and the Tigers will get the first look at the four-star safety on March 7.

Alongside the Tigers, Bryant will visit South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Tennessee.

