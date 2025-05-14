Clemson dual-sport commit Tait Reynolds joined the Orange Crush podcast recently.
Clemson dual-sport commit Tait Reynolds joined the Orange Crush podcast recently.

Podcast: Inside Tait Reynolds' Clemson recruitment, excitement about 2026 class
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago
Tait Reynolds Photo
Tait Reynolds - Quarterback
TigerNet: (3.41)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 195   Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ (Queen Creek HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#266 Overall, #7 QB-DT, #2 AZ
Rivals:
#26 PRO, #3 AZ
24/7:
#354 Overall, #28 QB, #1 AZ

Official visits are weeks away, and as that moment in Clemson's 2026 recruiting gets closer, we have a new series to roll out.

The Tigers will have plenty of pledges on site for that May trip, and QB Tait Reynolds is the leader of the pack.

The four-star QB joins the Orange Crush Podcast to discuss fun moments between his high school coach and Dabo Swinney, why Clemson, and much more!

