|
Podcast: Inside Tait Reynolds' Clemson recruitment, excitement about 2026 class
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 195 Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ (Queen Creek HS) Class: 2026
#266 Overall, #7 QB-DT, #2 AZ
#26 PRO, #3 AZ
#354 Overall, #28 QB, #1 AZ
Official visits are weeks away, and as that moment in Clemson's 2026 recruiting gets closer, we have a new series to roll out.
The Tigers will have plenty of pledges on site for that May trip, and QB Tait Reynolds is the leader of the pack. The four-star QB joins the Orange Crush Podcast to discuss fun moments between his high school coach and Dabo Swinney, why Clemson, and much more! We want to thank Newton Scott & Associates for their sponsorship. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or build in the upstate of South Carolina, their real estate team is equipped with the experience, insight, and service to guide you every step of the way. Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for their continued sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!
The Tigers will have plenty of pledges on site for that May trip, and QB Tait Reynolds is the leader of the pack.
The four-star QB joins the Orange Crush Podcast to discuss fun moments between his high school coach and Dabo Swinney, why Clemson, and much more!
We want to thank Newton Scott & Associates for their sponsorship. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or build in the upstate of South Carolina, their real estate team is equipped with the experience, insight, and service to guide you every step of the way.
Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for their continued sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
|
- Clemson softball NCAA Tournament national seed, bracket announced
- WATCH: Clemson President tackled by his daughter at graduation in heartfelt moment
- Former NFL standouts break down Clemson's special impact on their son's commitments
- Clemson-LSU opener gametime, TV network set
- Live at DKS: Clemson vs. Duke game two
- ESPN crowns top Clemson football newcomer
- Clemson's bats come through late to top Seminoles for first ACC title in program history
- Standout linebacker prospect could make Clemson a family affair
- Clemson defender signs contract with Chargers
- Clemson trustees approve new gymnastics coach hires