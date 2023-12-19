He was named his region's defensive player of the year and 6A All-State with 98 tackles, five for loss, with three interceptions (two defensive TDs) as a senior.

Wilkinson's other reported offers to date are Appalachian State, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Memphis and Miami (OH). He was an App. State commit until this week.

Clemson's 19-man 2024 class is rated 15th by 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.