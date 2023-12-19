|
Peach State safety Joe Wilkinson commits to Clemson
|
Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Rome, GA (Rome HS) Class: 2024
#91 OLB, #139 GA
#186 S, #187 GA
Three-star Rome, Georgia 2024 safety
Joe Wilkinson announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.
He was named his region's defensive player of the year and 6A All-State with 98 tackles, five for loss, with three interceptions (two defensive TDs) as a senior. Wilkinson's other reported offers to date are Appalachian State, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Memphis and Miami (OH). He was an App. State commit until this week. Clemson's 19-man 2024 class is rated 15th by 247Sports Team Composite Rankings. With all of the talent from every classification in the state of Georgia, I am so honored and humbled to have been recognized as a GBP Sports All Star for Defense. @GPBsports @AppStateMania @AllRomeWolves @AppState_FB @AFarrersports @CoachArthur71 @CoachA33 pic.twitter.com/zFeYsvFOi3
He was named his region's defensive player of the year and 6A All-State with 98 tackles, five for loss, with three interceptions (two defensive TDs) as a senior.
Wilkinson's other reported offers to date are Appalachian State, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Memphis and Miami (OH). He was an App. State commit until this week.
Clemson's 19-man 2024 class is rated 15th by 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.
With all of the talent from every classification in the state of Georgia, I am so honored and humbled to have been recognized as a GBP Sports All Star for Defense. @GPBsports @AppStateMania @AllRomeWolves @AppState_FB @AFarrersports @CoachArthur71 @CoachA33 pic.twitter.com/zFeYsvFOi3— Joe Wilkinson (@BeastJoe22) December 13, 2023
