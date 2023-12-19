CLEMSON RECRUITING

Rome, Georgia's Joe Wilkinson committed to Clemson on Tuesday.
Rome, Georgia's Joe Wilkinson committed to Clemson on Tuesday.

Peach State safety Joe Wilkinson commits to Clemson
by - 2023 Dec 19 12:31
Joe Wilkinson Photo
Joe Wilkinson - Safety
TigerNet: (3.02)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Rome, GA (Rome HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#91 OLB, #139 GA
Rivals:
24/7:
#186 S, #187 GA

Three-star Rome, Georgia 2024 safety Joe Wilkinson announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.

He was named his region's defensive player of the year and 6A All-State with 98 tackles, five for loss, with three interceptions (two defensive TDs) as a senior.

Wilkinson's other reported offers to date are Appalachian State, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Memphis and Miami (OH). He was an App. State commit until this week.

Clemson's 19-man 2024 class is rated 15th by 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.

