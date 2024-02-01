Peach State linebacker lands Clemson offer

|
Peach State linebacker Chase Taylor lands Clemson offer
Chase Taylor - Linebacker
Height: 6-3 Weight: 210 Hometown: Stockbridge, GA (Stockbridge HS) Class: 2025
ESPN: NR
#70 LB, #70 GA
2025 Stockbridge, Georgia defender Chase Taylor (6-3 210) reported the news on Wednesday. As a junior, Taylor tallied 73 tackles, six for loss, with six sacks, three caused fumbles, an interception and four pass breakups. He logged 66 tackles and three sacks over 11 games as a sophomore. Taylor also reports offers from Florida State, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Duke, Louisville, South Carolina, NC State, Missouri, Kentucky, Kansas, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Virginia and Boston College, among more FBS offers.
2025 Stockbridge, Georgia defender Chase Taylor (6-3 210) reported the news on Wednesday.
As a junior, Taylor tallied 73 tackles, six for loss, with six sacks, three caused fumbles, an interception and four pass breakups.
He logged 66 tackles and three sacks over 11 games as a sophomore.
Taylor also reports offers from Florida State, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Duke, Louisville, South Carolina, NC State, Missouri, Kentucky, Kansas, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Virginia and Boston College, among more FBS offers.
