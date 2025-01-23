CLEMSON RECRUITING

Kameron Cody tallied nine TFLs and 6.5 sacks with 75 total tackles last season at Benedictine Military in Savannah.
Peach State defender Kameron Cody announces offer after Clemson home visit
by - 2025 Jan 23 20:51
Kameron Cody - Defensive Line
Height: 6-3   Weight: 280   Hometown: Savannah, GA (Benedictine Military School HS)   Class: 2026
#53 DL, #41 GA

2026 Savannah, Georgia defensive lineman Kameron Cody announced a Clemson offer after a stop from Tigers defensive tackles coach Nick Eason on Thursday.

"After an amazing home visit with @CoachEason1, I am blessed to say that I have received an offer from Clemson University," Cody posted on social media.

His reported offer list to date also includes Arkansas, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Missouri, Miami, UCLA, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, USC, Kansas, Vanderbilt and more FBS programs.

He tallied nine TFLs and 6.5 sacks with 75 total tackles last season at Benedictine Military.

