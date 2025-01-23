"After an amazing home visit with @CoachEason1, I am blessed to say that I have received an offer from Clemson University," Cody posted on social media.

His reported offer list to date also includes Arkansas, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Missouri, Miami, UCLA, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, USC, Kansas, Vanderbilt and more FBS programs.

He tallied nine TFLs and 6.5 sacks with 75 total tackles last season at Benedictine Military.