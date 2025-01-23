|
Peach State defender Kameron Cody announces offer after Clemson home visit
Height: 6-3 Weight: 280 Hometown: Savannah, GA (Benedictine Military School HS) Class: 2026
#53 DL, #41 GA
2026 Savannah, Georgia defensive lineman Kameron Cody announced a Clemson offer after a stop from Tigers defensive tackles coach Nick Eason on Thursday.
"After an amazing home visit with @CoachEason1, I am blessed to say that I have received an offer from Clemson University," Cody posted on social media. His reported offer list to date also includes Arkansas, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Missouri, Miami, UCLA, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, USC, Kansas, Vanderbilt and more FBS programs. He tallied nine TFLs and 6.5 sacks with 75 total tackles last season at Benedictine Military. After a amazing home visit with @CoachEason1 I am blessed to say that I have received an offer from Clemson University 🐅🟣🟠⚪️‼️ @BC_Football1902 @CoachGHouston @DeBrown97 @T_moore813 @coachdannybritt @On3sports @Rivals @247Sports pic.twitter.com/9XRanVQ839
