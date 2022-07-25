|
Peach State DB picks up Clemson offer at All In Cookout
|2022 Jul 25, Mon 18:49-
|
Shelton Lewis - Cornerback
Height: 5-11 Weight: 180 Hometown: Stockbridge, GA (Stockbridge HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (3.33)
ESPN:
#75 CB, #75 GA
Rivals:
24/7:
#88 CB, #86 GA
2023 Stockbridge, Georgia cornerback Shelton Lewis announced a Clemson offer during an All In Cookout stop on Monday.
"CLEMSON OFFERED!!" Lewis posted on Twitter.
He has nearly 30 reported offers also including UNC, Arkansas, Pitt, and NC State.
Lewis decommitted from Pitt on June 26.
CLEMSON OFFERED !! @CUCoachReed @CFravel247 @StockbridgeFoo2 @dareu_i @ChadSimmons_ @ErikRichardsUSA @DemetricDWarren @Mansell247 @On3Recruits @JeremyO_Johnson @Clemson247 pic.twitter.com/ln6VYXamBG— Shelton Lewis (@SheltonLewis14) July 25, 2022
Stay on top 185 chest !!! @StockbridgeFoo2 @PinkstonTodd pic.twitter.com/4WR2yXNo8T— Shelton Lewis (@SheltonLewis14) June 1, 2022
