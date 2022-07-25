CLEMSON RECRUITING
Peach State DB picks up Clemson offer at All In Cookout
by - 2022 Jul 25, Mon 18:49
Shelton Lewis - Cornerback
TigerNet: (3.33)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 180   Hometown: Stockbridge, GA (Stockbridge HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#75 CB, #75 GA
Rivals:
24/7:
#88 CB, #86 GA

2023 Stockbridge, Georgia cornerback Shelton Lewis announced a Clemson offer during an All In Cookout stop on Monday.

"CLEMSON OFFERED!!" Lewis posted on Twitter.

He has nearly 30 reported offers also including UNC, Arkansas, Pitt, and NC State.

Lewis decommitted from Pitt on June 26.

