"Clemson offered! Great way to start the summer. Thanks @coach__TA (Thomas Austin)," Jacobs said on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Jacobs is rated as high as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2025 class and No. 51 overall (Rivals).

Jacobs has reported over 20 offers, also including Georgia, Ole Miss, Penn State LSU, Texas, Tennessee and Auburn among more Power 5 programs.