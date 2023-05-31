|
Peach State 4-star lineman announces Clemson offer Brayden Jacobs
|2023 May 31, Wed 22:57-
|
Height: 6-7 Weight: 310 Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Buford HS) Class: 2025
#162 Overall, #17 OT, #21 GA
#51 Overall, #5 OT, #8 GA
#173 Overall, #16 OT, #24 GA
Clemson went back to the Peach State for another big offer with 2025 offensive tackle
Brayden Jacobs.
"Clemson offered! Great way to start the summer. Thanks @coach__TA (Thomas Austin)," Jacobs said on Twitter Wednesday evening. Jacobs is rated as high as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2025 class and No. 51 overall (Rivals). Jacobs has reported over 20 offers, also including Georgia, Ole Miss, Penn State LSU, Texas, Tennessee and Auburn among more Power 5 programs.
"Clemson offered! Great way to start the summer. Thanks @coach__TA (Thomas Austin)," Jacobs said on Twitter Wednesday evening.
Jacobs is rated as high as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2025 class and No. 51 overall (Rivals).
Jacobs has reported over 20 offers, also including Georgia, Ole Miss, Penn State LSU, Texas, Tennessee and Auburn among more Power 5 programs.
Clemson offered! Great way to start the summer. Thanks @coach__TA @ClemsonFB #bestisthestandard pic.twitter.com/TEXMjSYBC7— Brayden Jacobs (@BraydenJacobs77) June 1, 2023
2025 Buford LT Brayden Jacobs (#78) looks like he was built in a lab. pic.twitter.com/H9JzjdxWVi— Marc Givler (@MarcGivler) May 12, 2023
