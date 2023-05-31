CLEMSON RECRUITING

Brayden Jacobs is one of the top-rated offensive tackles, out of Buford, Georgia, and he has a Clemson offer now.

Peach State 4-star lineman announces Clemson offer Brayden Jacobs
by - 2023 May 31, Wed 22:57
Brayden Jacobs - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.51)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 310   Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Buford HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#162 Overall, #17 OT, #21 GA
Rivals:
#51 Overall, #5 OT, #8 GA
24/7:
#173 Overall, #16 OT, #24 GA

Clemson went back to the Peach State for another big offer with 2025 offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs.

"Clemson offered! Great way to start the summer. Thanks @coach__TA (Thomas Austin)," Jacobs said on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Jacobs is rated as high as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2025 class and No. 51 overall (Rivals).

Jacobs has reported over 20 offers, also including Georgia, Ole Miss, Penn State LSU, Texas, Tennessee and Auburn among more Power 5 programs.

Top Clemson News of the Week