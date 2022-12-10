CLEMSON RECRUITING

Peach State 2023 RB announces Clemson offer
2022 Dec 10
Peyton Streko - Running Back
Height: 5-9   Weight: 185   Hometown: Cumming, GA (West Forsyth HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:

West Forsyth (GA) 2023 running back Peyton Streko reported an offer from Clemson on Saturday.

"A dream come true. I am Honored and Humbled to have received an offer from Clemson University," Streko said of the preferred walk-on offer on Saturday.

Streko was committed to Air Force until October and also has FBS offers from Army and Navy.

Streko rushed for 1,140 yards and 12 scores this season, adding 13 catches for 210 yards and one more score. Over the last three seasons, he's recorded on MaxPreps to be averaging 6.9 yards per carry with 2,139 rushing yards total and 27 scores.

He made multiple visits to Clemson this season.

