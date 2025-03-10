Orange Crush Podcast: Inside Clemson's massive recruiting haul

Clemson hosted plenty of talent for the Elite Retreat on March 8th, and the surge of commitments followed.

David Hood and Grayson Mann break down what it means moving forward, what they've heard from the event, and if more big news is on the way.

