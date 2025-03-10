Adam Guthrie was one of three 4-star offensive line commits this past weekend.
Adam Guthrie was one of three 4-star offensive line commits this past weekend.

Orange Crush Podcast: Inside Clemson's massive recruiting haul
Grayson Mann - Staff Writer
What a weekend for the Tigers.

Clemson hosted plenty of talent for the Elite Retreat on March 8th, and the surge of commitments followed.

David Hood and Grayson Mann break down what it means moving forward, what they've heard from the event, and if more big news is on the way.

