Blake Hebert marks Clemson's third decommitment from the 2025 class
Blake Hebert marks Clemson's third decommitment from the 2025 class

Orange Crush Emergency Podcast: Blake Hebert decommits from Clemson
by - Correspondent - 2024 Oct 14 21:45
Four-star quarterback Blake Hebert has decommited from Clemson and flipped to Notre Dame. Grayson Mann and David Hood break down Hebert’s decision in this emergency podcast.

Where does Clemson stand within the 2025 class, now losing three commitments in such a short time?

Where do the Tigers go to fill a need at quarterback?

These questions and more are in this quick edition of the Orange Crush Podcast:

