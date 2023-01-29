|
Offers go out on Clemson's Elite Retreat junior day
|2023 Jan 29, Sun 12:49-
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 195 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Jesuit HS) Class: 2024
#47 LB, #93 FL
Two 2024 defenders announced Clemson offers on Saturday from the weekend's Elite Retreat for juniors.
One has a familiar last name with 3-star Tampa linebacker Drew Woodaz, brother of Clemson freshman standout linebacker Wade Woodaz.
"Wow!! Extremely honored and excited to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!" Woodaz posted Saturday night.
Other prominent offers for the younger Woodaz so far include Iowa, Louisville, Oklahoma, Pitt and Wake Forest.
He tallied 92 tackles (two for loss) with an interception last season.
Wow!! Extremely honored and excited to receive an offer from Clemson University!!! @WesleyGoodwin @JesuitTigers_FB @Andrew_Ivins @ChadSimmons_ @WadeWoodaz_ pic.twitter.com/J1jUXfA0Z2— Drew Wooda4 (@DrewWoodaz) January 29, 2023
Three-star Olney, Maryland defensive end Darien Mayo picked up an offer as well Saturday.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!" Mayo said.
Other noteworthy offers for the 6-7 defender are Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Miami, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas, Ole Miss, Southern Cal, Wisconsin Virginia and Virginia Tech among more FBS programs.
Former Clemson linebacker Dorian O'Daniel also played at Mayo's high school, Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.).
Appreciate the Hospitality @ClemsonFB Definitely will be back soon!!!! @coachski_ pic.twitter.com/hJGL6f3ltX— Darien C. Mayo (@TheDCMayo) January 29, 2023
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!! @ChadSimmons_ @RivalsFriedman @coachski_ pic.twitter.com/M6VIkxVIIQ— Darien C. Mayo (@TheDCMayo) January 29, 2023