No. 1 PA defender announces Clemson offer

|
No. 1 PA defender Joey O'Brien announces Clemson offer
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 185 Hometown: Glenside, PA (La Salle College HS) Class: 2026
#141 Overall, #7 ATH, #4 PA
#17 S, #4 PA
#50 Overall, #7 ATH, #1 PA
The top-rated prospect in the state of Pennsylvania announced a Clemson offer on Saturday.
Four-star 2026 Glenside, Pennsylvania athlete Joey O'Brien reported the news. "Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!! @ClemsonFB #AGTG," O'Brien posted. O'Brien (6-4 185) made multiple stops last fall at instate Penn State while Tom Allen was defensive coordinator there, and Notre Dame and Michigan are said to be among his leaders as well. The Philadelphia area product was named a MaxPreps All-American, first-team All-State and PCL offensive and defensive MVP with 36 tackles (32 solo), 13 pass breakups, one interception, 1,029 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns. He is ranked as high as No. 50 overall and the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania (Rivals). Junior Season Stats
- PCL MVP (1st team offense and defense)
- 36 tackles
- 32 solo
- 13 pbu's
- 1 int
- 1029 Receiving yards
- 68 Catches
- 12 tds
- 1 Passing td
- https://t.co/L5da5lHuHr pic.twitter.com/pDdkkbKMJh
Four-star 2026 Glenside, Pennsylvania athlete Joey O'Brien reported the news.
"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!! @ClemsonFB #AGTG," O'Brien posted.
O'Brien (6-4 185) made multiple stops last fall at instate Penn State while Tom Allen was defensive coordinator there, and Notre Dame and Michigan are said to be among his leaders as well.
The Philadelphia area product was named a MaxPreps All-American, first-team All-State and PCL offensive and defensive MVP with 36 tackles (32 solo), 13 pass breakups, one interception, 1,029 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns.
He is ranked as high as No. 50 overall and the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania (Rivals).
Junior Season Stats
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson's 2025 football schedule released
- Reports: Wes Goodwin heading to SEC school, reuniting with former Clemson assistant
- Big first half, first NFL TD for Clemson pro in NFC Championship
- New Tigers defensive coordinator talks Clemson transfer portal philosophy
- Will Shipley on his first NFL touchdown: "It's just a dream come true"
- Reports: ESPN to pick up ACC contract through 2036, ACC plan proposed for Clemson 'brand'
- Young Tiger projected to lead Clemson RB production
- Clemson finishes strong to power past Virginia Tech
- Banana Ball announces sellout of Death Valley
- Clemson returns to Top 25 ranking
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<