No. 1 PA defender announces Clemson offer

Four-star 2026 Glenside, Pennsylvania athlete Joey O'Brien reported the news.

"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!! @ClemsonFB #AGTG," O'Brien posted.

O'Brien (6-4 185) made multiple stops last fall at instate Penn State while Tom Allen was defensive coordinator there, and Notre Dame and Michigan are said to be among his leaders as well.

The Philadelphia area product was named a MaxPreps All-American, first-team All-State and PCL offensive and defensive MVP with 36 tackles (32 solo), 13 pass breakups, one interception, 1,029 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns.

He is ranked as high as No. 50 overall and the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania (Rivals).