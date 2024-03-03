CLEMSON RECRUITING

Elijah Griffin is regarded as a Top 3 player overall.
Elijah Griffin is regarded as a Top 3 player overall.

No. 1 D-lineman Elijah Griffin has Clemson in top schools
by - 2024 Mar 3 20:15
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Elijah Griffin Photo
Elijah Griffin - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 285   Hometown: Savannah, GA (Savannah Christian Prep HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#4 Overall, #1 DT, #2 GA
Rivals:
#7 Overall, #2 DT, #3 GA
24/7:
#3 Overall, #1 DL, #1 GA

The nation's top-rated defensive lineman has Clemson in his top group.

Five-star Savannah, Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin reported his top group on Sunday evening.

Griffin's latest list is 12 in all, with Clemson, Georgia, Colorado, Louisville, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Oregon, Miami, Duke, Florida and Alabama.

Griffin received a Clemson offer on May 31, 2023.

He visited last fall for the Tigers-Seminoles game.

This past season, Griffin tallied 17.5 sacks, 97 tackles (67 solo), an interception and three pass breakups.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
No. 1 D-lineman has Clemson in top schools
No. 1 D-lineman has Clemson in top schools
No. 27 Tigers finish second only to No. 1 Oklahoma in TWU Quad Meet
No. 27 Tigers finish second only to No. 1 Oklahoma in TWU Quad Meet
No. 8 Tigers clinch series over Wolfpack in slugfest
No. 8 Tigers clinch series over Wolfpack in slugfest
ESPN: Christian Wilkins trending toward Dolphins allowing him to go into free agency
ESPN: Christian Wilkins trending toward Dolphins allowing him to go into free agency
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 114 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts