No. 1 D-lineman has Clemson in top schools

The nation's top-rated defensive lineman has Clemson in his top group. Five-star Savannah, Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin reported his top group on Sunday evening. Griffin's latest list is 12 in all, with Clemson, Georgia, Colorado, Louisville, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Oregon, Miami, Duke, Florida and Alabama. Griffin received a Clemson offer on May 31, 2023. He visited last fall for the Tigers-Seminoles game. This past season, Griffin tallied 17.5 sacks, 97 tackles (67 solo), an interception and three pass breakups. Respect my decision! I thank God for this, without him I am nothing! @Hayesfawcett3 @SCPSAthletics @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/kbtUUYSnp6 — Elijah Griffin (@ElijahGriffin95) March 4, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email