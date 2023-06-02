No. 1 Virginia prospect picks up Clemson offer

|
No. 1 Virginia prospect Ari Watford, 4-star LB Brett Clatterbaugh pick up Clemson offers
One of the top-ranked defensive ends in the nation reported a Clemson offer on Friday.
Norfolk, Virginia 2025 4-star defender Ari Watford reported the news.
"#AGTG I am extremely blessed and grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!!" Watford said on Twitter.
Watford is ranked as the No. 1 player from Virginia and as high as the No. 31 player overall and the No. 4 defensive end.
His offers also include Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Southern Cal among more Power 5 programs.
Also on the defensive side Friday, 2025 4-star Culpeper, Virginia linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh reported a Clemson offer.
"After a great visit and conversation with @WesleyGoodwin, I am blessed to say I have received an offer from Clemson University," said Clatterbaugh.
He is rated as high as the No. 3 inside linebacker (ESPN) and the No. 170 player overall (Rivals).
Clatterbaugh's offers also include Ohio State, Notre Dame, Rutgers, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
