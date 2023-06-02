No. 1 Virginia prospect picks up Clemson offer

CLEMSON RECRUITING

No. 1 Virginia prospect Ari Watford, 4-star LB Brett Clatterbaugh pick up Clemson offers
by - 2023 Jun 2, Fri 18:41
Ari Watford - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.61)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 220   Hometown: Norfolk, VA (Maury HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#31 Overall, #4 DE, #1 VA
Rivals:
#80 Overall, #4 WDE, #1 VA
24/7:
#38 Overall, #6 Edge, #1 VA

One of the top-ranked defensive ends in the nation reported a Clemson offer on Friday.

Norfolk, Virginia 2025 4-star defender Ari Watford reported the news.

"#AGTG I am extremely blessed and grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!!" Watford said on Twitter.

Watford is ranked as the No. 1 player from Virginia and as high as the No. 31 player overall and the No. 4 defensive end.

His offers also include Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Southern Cal among more Power 5 programs.

Also on the defensive side Friday, 2025 4-star Culpeper, Virginia linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh reported a Clemson offer.

"After a great visit and conversation with @WesleyGoodwin, I am blessed to say I have received an offer from Clemson University," said Clatterbaugh.

He is rated as high as the No. 3 inside linebacker (ESPN) and the No. 170 player overall (Rivals).

Clatterbaugh's offers also include Ohio State, Notre Dame, Rutgers, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

