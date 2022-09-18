|
No. 1-rated QB DJ Lagway has Clemson in top schools
|2022 Sep 18, Sun 14:42-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
DJ Lagway - Quarterback
Height: 6-2 Weight: 225 Hometown: Willis, TX (Willis HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (4.71)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 225 Hometown: Willis, TX (Willis HS) Class: 2024
ESPN:
#21 Overall, #1 QB-DT, #3 TX
#21 Overall, #1 QB-DT, #3 TX
Rivals:
#77 Overall, #1 QB, #12 TX
#77 Overall, #1 QB, #12 TX
24/7:
#30 Overall, #5 QB, #4 TX
#30 Overall, #5 QB, #4 TX
The No. 1-rated dual-threat QB for the 2024 class has Clemson firmly in his top group.
Willis (Tx.)'s DJ Lagway cut down his list on Sunday. Lagway's full top-10 is Clemson, Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, Southern Cal, Baylor and Alabama.
Lagway visited Clemson this summer and added a Tigers offer beforehand in late May.
As a junior, Lagway has completed 59.4% of his passes for 575 yards with eight touchdowns to three interceptions, also adding 190 rushing yards and two scores.
Lagway passed for 1,579 yards with 17 touchdowns to two interceptions and rushed for 715 yards and six more scores in 2021.
Blessed but never satisfied, the grind continues💯 @Hayesfawcett3 @CoachTMiller18 pic.twitter.com/KJNVLlL61r— DJ Lagway ✞ (@DerekLagway) September 18, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, DJ Lagway