DJ Lagway cut his list down to 10 schools on Sunday and Clemson is in that group.
No. 1-rated QB DJ Lagway has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 Sep 18, Sun 14:42
DJ Lagway - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 225   Hometown: Willis, TX (Willis HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#21 Overall, #1 QB-DT, #3 TX
Rivals:
#77 Overall, #1 QB, #12 TX
24/7:
#30 Overall, #5 QB, #4 TX

The No. 1-rated dual-threat QB for the 2024 class has Clemson firmly in his top group.

Willis (Tx.)'s DJ Lagway cut down his list on Sunday. Lagway's full top-10 is Clemson, Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, Southern Cal, Baylor and Alabama.

Lagway visited Clemson this summer and added a Tigers offer beforehand in late May.

As a junior, Lagway has completed 59.4% of his passes for 575 yards with eight touchdowns to three interceptions, also adding 190 rushing yards and two scores.

Lagway passed for 1,579 yards with 17 touchdowns to two interceptions and rushed for 715 yards and six more scores in 2021.

