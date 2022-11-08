CLEMSON RECRUITING

Elite-rated defender Eddrick Houston has Clemson in his top group moving forward. He's pictured with teammate and fellow Clemson target KJ Bolden this summer.
No. 1-rated DE has Clemson in top schools
by - Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 3:28 PM
Eddrick Houston - Defensive End
Height: 6-3   Weight: 255   Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS)   Class: 2024
#16 Overall, #4 DE, #4 GA
#12 Overall, #1 DE, #2 GA
#55 Overall, #7 Edge, #10 GA

The No. 1-rated defensive end for the 2024 class pared down his top group of schools and Clemson is in the mix.

Buford's Eddrick Houston has Clemson in a top-10 group with Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon and Texas.

Rivals has him as the No. 1 defensive end in the class and both Rivals (12) and ESPN (16) have him in the top-20 prospects overall.

Houston received a Clemson offer on the first day they went out for the 2024 class from the Tigers, on June 1.

