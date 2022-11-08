No. 1-rated DE has Clemson in top schools

Eddrick Houston Defensive End TigerNet: (4.50) (4.50)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 255 Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS) Class: 2024 ESPN:

#16 Overall, #4 DE, #4 GA #16 Overall, #4 DE, #4 GA Rivals:

#12 Overall, #1 DE, #2 GA #12 Overall, #1 DE, #2 GA 24/7:

#55 Overall, #7 Edge, #10 GA #55 Overall, #7 Edge, #10 GA 6-3255Buford, GA (Buford HS)2024

The No. 1-rated defensive end for the 2024 class pared down his top group of schools and Clemson is in the mix.

Buford's Eddrick Houston has Clemson in a top-10 group with Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon and Texas.

Rivals has him as the No. 1 defensive end in the class and both Rivals (12) and ESPN (16) have him in the top-20 prospects overall.

Houston received a Clemson offer on the first day they went out for the 2024 class from the Tigers, on June 1.

Congrats to @HoustonEddrick, GHSF Daily's State Player of the Week! He's a 247 5-star recruit who produces on Friday nights, one of state's most fearsome pass rushers for @buford_football.

(Thanks to our POW sponsor, @STCFieldBuilder!) pic.twitter.com/YOARDvTsCB — GHSF Daily (@GHSFdaily) September 28, 2022