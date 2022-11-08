|
No. 1-rated DE has Clemson in top schools
Height: 6-3 Weight: 255 Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS) Class: 2024
#16 Overall, #4 DE, #4 GA
The No. 1-rated defensive end for the 2024 class pared down his top group of schools and Clemson is in the mix.
Buford's Eddrick Houston has Clemson in a top-10 group with Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon and Texas.
Rivals has him as the No. 1 defensive end in the class and both Rivals (12) and ESPN (16) have him in the top-20 prospects overall.
Houston received a Clemson offer on the first day they went out for the 2024 class from the Tigers, on June 1.
Check the top DE/TE in the state of GA! @HoustonEddrick C/o '24 6'4 255 coming straight off the edge! The most vicious guy finishing plays! We call him Big E!
Congrats to @HoustonEddrick, GHSF Daily's State Player of the Week! He's a 247 5-star recruit who produces on Friday nights, one of state's most fearsome pass rushers for @buford_football.
(Thanks to our POW sponsor, @STCFieldBuilder!) pic.twitter.com/YOARDvTsCB
Top 10… @CoachDanLanning @coachchoice @Coach_Gummy @CoachHutzler @Coach_MColeman @coachski_ @CoachTedRoof @R2X_Rushmen1 @coachg76 @coachjcain @Coach_Davis22 @_DeMackk @CoachApp35 @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @CoachDash @CoachDre_ @CoachBRogersDL @RecruitGeorgia @BufordGAPrspcts