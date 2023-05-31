No. 1 overall prospect is Clemson's first reported 2025 offer

The nation's top-rated offensive tackle and the 247Sports consensus top prospect announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday. Providence Day School's David Sanders is Clemson's first reported 2025 offer. "Extremely honored and blessed to receive an Offer from Clemson!!!" Sanders said. Sanders is a unanimous No. 1-rated offensive tackle among the major recruiting outlets and holds the No. 1 overall prospect spot both for 247Sports and its Composite rating. He reports over 30 offers already. 247Sports profile on Sanders: "An athletic offensive tackle prospect with an extremely high ceiling given measurables and movement patterns. Over 6-foot-5 and equipped with arms that stretch over 36 inches. On the lighter side now, but has plenty of time to add mass and has already posted impressive markers in the weight room for a youngster as he can power clean 335 pounds. Very nimble for someone with such long limbs as he can quickly set up for battle and then refortify, if needed. Might own a wiry frame now, but has a surprisingly strong punch and understands how to find leverage before unlocking his hips and trying to displace pass rushers with his explosive lower half. Carved out a starting role as a 9th grader before freshman campaign was derailed by a femur injury. However, rebounded in a big way as a sophomore and anchored the left side of the line for a Providence Day program that won its first state title in 10 years. Must keep progressing and continue to fill out, but should be viewed as one of the top corner-protectors in the 2025 cycle. Likely going to need some time to get adjusted to the speed of big-time college football, but has the skill set to emerge as a multi-year starter at left tackle for a contender. Top 32 upside given his reach and testing profile."

