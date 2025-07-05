NFL legacy commits to Notre Dame over Clemson

Devin is the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, who played at Pittsburgh before being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2004 NFL Draft.
Devin is the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, who played at Pittsburgh before being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2004 NFL Draft.

NFL legacy Devin Fitzgerald commits to Notre Dame over Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  12 minutes ago
Devin Fitzgerald - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (3.61)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 205   Hometown: Phoenix, AZ (Brophy College Preparatory HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#71 WR, #6 AZ
Rivals:
#57 WR, #5 AZ
24/7:
#100 WR, #7 AZ

One NFL legacy is off the board.

2026 three-star wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald has committed to Notre Dame, choosing the Fighting Irish over Clemson.

Fitzgerald had the Tigers as a finalist, but the feeling was that Clemson's wide receiver room was already crowded, leaving the door open for other options.

He is the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, who played at Pittsburgh before being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2004 NFL Draft.

