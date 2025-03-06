NFL Legacy sets spring Clemson visit

|
NFL Legacy Cooper Witten sets Clemson visit
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 210 Hometown: Argyle, TX (Liberty Christian HS) Class: 2027
#64 Overall, #3 ATH, #14 TX
#22 Overall, #2 S, #4 TX
Another NFL legacy will be on campus in March.
Another NFL legacy will be on campus in March.

2027 four-star defender Cooper Witten of Argyle (TX) Liberty Christian will be coming to Clemson on March 30th for a spring visit, On3 reports, making it two NFL legacies that will be visiting in the span of a month. 2026 WR Devin Fitzgerald will be in Clemson for the Elite Retreat on March 8th, who is the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald. Witten is the son of Jason Witten, who played tight end for the Dallas Cowboys for a majority of his NFL career. Cooper has eight visits set, starting with Michigan (March 20th), followed by Ohio State (March 21st), Notre Dame (March 22nd), Oklahoma (March 25th), Clemson (March 30th), SMU (April 5th), Texas Tech (April 12th), and finally Texas A&M (April 17th).
12-1 State Champions 💍
8 games played
🔹1st Team All-State DB
🔹45 Tackles
🔹5 Int (2 Pick six)
🔹6 PBU
🔹1 Sack
🔹1 Safety
🔹1 Blocked Punt
🔹7 Receiving TD
🔹1 Kick Return TD
Defense: https://t.co/TDdP2ZXEl4
Offense: https://t.co/itGdIRqw8n pic.twitter.com/JY4jJ0nCOZ
Cooper is the son of 11-time Pro Bowler Jason Witten.
Read: https://t.co/x0Z65DrHGs pic.twitter.com/6S1D2kmpvC
2027 four-star defender Cooper Witten of Argyle (TX) Liberty Christian will be coming to Clemson on March 30th for a spring visit, On3 reports, making it two NFL legacies that will be visiting in the span of a month.
2026 WR Devin Fitzgerald will be in Clemson for the Elite Retreat on March 8th, who is the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald.
Witten is the son of Jason Witten, who played tight end for the Dallas Cowboys for a majority of his NFL career.
Cooper has eight visits set, starting with Michigan (March 20th), followed by Ohio State (March 21st), Notre Dame (March 22nd), Oklahoma (March 25th), Clemson (March 30th), SMU (April 5th), Texas Tech (April 12th), and finally Texas A&M (April 17th).
Sophomore Season Highlights!!
🚨NEWS🚨 2027 No. 1 LB Cooper Witten has locked in multiple spring visits, @MikeTSinger reports✈️
|
