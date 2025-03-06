NFL Legacy sets spring Clemson visit

2027 four-star LB Cooper Witten of Argyle (TX) Liberty Christian will be coming to Clemson on March 30th for a spring visit, On3 reports.
NFL Legacy Cooper Witten sets Clemson visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago
Cooper Witten - Safety
TigerNet: (4.47)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 210   Hometown: Argyle, TX (Liberty Christian HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#64 Overall, #3 ATH, #14 TX
24/7:
#22 Overall, #2 S, #4 TX

Another NFL legacy will be on campus in March.

2027 four-star defender Cooper Witten of Argyle (TX) Liberty Christian will be coming to Clemson on March 30th for a spring visit, On3 reports, making it two NFL legacies that will be visiting in the span of a month.

2026 WR Devin Fitzgerald will be in Clemson for the Elite Retreat on March 8th, who is the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald.

Witten is the son of Jason Witten, who played tight end for the Dallas Cowboys for a majority of his NFL career.

Cooper has eight visits set, starting with Michigan (March 20th), followed by Ohio State (March 21st), Notre Dame (March 22nd), Oklahoma (March 25th), Clemson (March 30th), SMU (April 5th), Texas Tech (April 12th), and finally Texas A&M (April 17th).

