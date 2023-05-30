|
NC safety announces Clemson offer after visit
Height: 6-2 Weight: 198 Hometown: Fuquay Varina, NC (Fuquay-varina HS) Class: 2024
#46 CB, #15 NC
#39 S, #9 NC
2024 Fuquay Varina, North Carolina defensive back
Malcolm Ziglar announced a Clemson offer after a visit on Tuesday.
"After a great visit, I am thankful to announce that I have received an offer from Clemson!!" Ziglar reports offers from a number of Power 5 programs, including Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, UNC, Louisville and Maryland. He tallied six interceptions, three returned for touchdowns, in an All-State junior season. After a great visit I am thankful to announce that I have received an offer from Clemson🐅!! Thank you @CoachConn @daboswinney @WesleyGoodwin @CUCoachReed @Fuquayway @BHarrington_HC pic.twitter.com/OSquWWksmf
"After a great visit, I am thankful to announce that I have received an offer from Clemson!!"
Ziglar reports offers from a number of Power 5 programs, including Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, UNC, Louisville and Maryland.
He tallied six interceptions, three returned for touchdowns, in an All-State junior season.
After a great visit I am thankful to announce that I have received an offer from Clemson🐅!! Thank you @CoachConn @daboswinney @WesleyGoodwin @CUCoachReed @Fuquayway @BHarrington_HC pic.twitter.com/OSquWWksmf— Malcolm Ziglar (@malcolmziglar) May 30, 2023
