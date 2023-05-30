CLEMSON RECRUITING

NC defensive back Malcolm Ziglar announced a Clemson offer after a visit this week.
NC defensive back Malcolm Ziglar announced a Clemson offer after a visit this week.

NC safety announces Clemson offer after visit
by - 2023 May 30, Tue 19:57
Malcolm Ziglar - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (4.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 198   Hometown: Fuquay Varina, NC (Fuquay-varina HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#46 CB, #15 NC
24/7:
#39 S, #9 NC

2024 Fuquay Varina, North Carolina defensive back Malcolm Ziglar announced a Clemson offer after a visit on Tuesday.

"After a great visit, I am thankful to announce that I have received an offer from Clemson!!"

Ziglar reports offers from a number of Power 5 programs, including Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, UNC, Louisville and Maryland.

He tallied six interceptions, three returned for touchdowns, in an All-State junior season.

