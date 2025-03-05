Caleb Gordon of Gastonia (NC) Ashbrook will be on campus from May 30th-June 1st, joining a long list of players set to be in attendance.
NC LB Caleb Gordon sets Clemson official visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2 hours ago
Caleb Gordon - Linebacker
Height: 6-0   Weight: 215   Hometown: Gastonia, NC (Ashbrook HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#82 LB, #37 NC

Clemson's summer visit roster continues to grow.

2026 Three-star linebacker Caleb Gordon of Gastonia (NC) Ashbrook will be on campus from May 30th-June 1st, joining a long list of players set to be in attendance.

Gordon was offered in late January, and has official visits also set up with Virginia and Liberty.

