NC LB Caleb Gordon sets Clemson official visit
2 hours ago- -
Caleb Gordon - Linebacker
Height: 6-0 Weight: 215 Hometown: Gastonia, NC (Ashbrook HS) Class: 2026
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#82 LB, #37 NC
Clemson's summer visit roster continues to grow.
2026 Three-star linebacker Caleb Gordon of Gastonia (NC) Ashbrook will be on campus from May 30th-June 1st, joining a long list of players set to be in attendance. Gordon was offered in late January, and has official visits also set up with Virginia and Liberty.
2026 Three-star linebacker Caleb Gordon of Gastonia (NC) Ashbrook will be on campus from May 30th-June 1st, joining a long list of players set to be in attendance.
Gordon was offered in late January, and has official visits also set up with Virginia and Liberty.
blessed to have scheduled a OV with @ClemsonFB !! pic.twitter.com/dJv3Vt3k70— Caleb Gordon c/o ‘26 (@calebgordon_5) March 5, 2025
Tags: Clemson Football, Caleb Gordon
