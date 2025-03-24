NC LB has Clemson in top schools

Gordon plans on taking an official visit to Clemson on May 30th.
NC LB Caleb Gordon has Clemson in top schools
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 22 minutes ago
Caleb Gordon - Linebacker
TigerNet: (3.31)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 215   Hometown: Gastonia, NC (Ashbrook HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#82 LB, #37 NC

One late addition to Clemson's board has the Tigers as a finalist.

2026 three-star linebacker Caleb Gordon of Gastonia (NC) Ashbrook has narrowed down his list of schools to eight.

Alongside Clemson, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, East Carolina, Memphis, West Virginia, Virginia, and Liberty round out his final contenders.

Gordon plans on taking an official visit to Clemson on May 30th.

