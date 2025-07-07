National predictions have 4-star Clemson QB target heading to Big Ten school

2027 four-star QB Peyton Houston of Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian Academy has received a projection to commit to USC from two Rivals.com analysts.

Garrett Riley, the younger Riley brother of the Trojans head coach, offered Houston in June after he worked out at Dabo Swinney's high school camp.

Clemson has recently offered three additional quarterbacks for the 2027 class, and this may be a reason why.