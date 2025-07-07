USC's Lincoln Riley has his sights set on Clemson's top quarterback target Peyton Houston.
USC's Lincoln Riley has his sights set on Clemson's top quarterback target Peyton Houston.

National predictions have 4-star Clemson QB target Peyton Houston heading to Big Ten school
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Peyton Houston - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 198   Hometown: Shreveport, LA (Evangel Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#53 Overall, #1 QB-PP, #5 LA
Rivals:
#44 Overall, #6 QB, #5 LA
24/7:
#200 Overall, #14 QB, #10 LA

Lincoln Riley has his sights set on Clemson's top quarterback target.

2027 four-star QB Peyton Houston of Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian Academy has received a projection to commit to USC from two Rivals.com analysts.

Garrett Riley, the younger Riley brother of the Trojans head coach, offered Houston in June after he worked out at Dabo Swinney's high school camp.

Clemson has recently offered three additional quarterbacks for the 2027 class, and this may be a reason why.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Georgia QB sees Tigers as Top 5 school after offer
Georgia QB sees Tigers as Top 5 school after offer
National predictions have 4-star Clemson QB target heading to Big Ten school
National predictions have 4-star Clemson QB target heading to Big Ten school
ESPN analyst on Clemson: "There's a chance they prove this hater wrong"
ESPN analyst on Clemson: "There's a chance they prove this hater wrong"
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week