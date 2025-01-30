|
Matt Luke visits with 4-star Sunshine State lineman Canon Pickett
2025 Jan 30 10:45- -
Matt Luke's Florida stops have continued.
He and Dabo Swinney were in the Sunshine State to visit high-priority targets for the offensive line, and Luke has stuck around to see more targets. One of those includes a trip down to Tampa (FL) to see Canon Pickett of Tampa Bay Tech, who is a rising four-star for his position. Pickett doesn't have an offer from Clemson at the moment, but a positive home visit could very well change that relationship. great home visit with @CoachMattLuke @ClemsonSports pic.twitter.com/rcJuz9MBfW
He and Dabo Swinney were in the Sunshine State to visit high-priority targets for the offensive line, and Luke has stuck around to see more targets.
One of those includes a trip down to Tampa (FL) to see Canon Pickett of Tampa Bay Tech, who is a rising four-star for his position.
Pickett doesn't have an offer from Clemson at the moment, but a positive home visit could very well change that relationship.
great home visit with @CoachMattLuke @ClemsonSports pic.twitter.com/rcJuz9MBfW— Canon Pickett 4🌟 OT (@CanonPickett) January 30, 2025
