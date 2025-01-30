CLEMSON RECRUITING

One of Matt Luke's stops included a trip down to Tampa (FL) to see Canon Pickett of Tampa Bay Tech, who is a rising four-star for his position.

Matt Luke visits with 4-star Sunshine State lineman Canon Pickett
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 30 10:45
Canon Pickett - Offensive Line
Height: 6-4   Weight: 288   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Tampa Bay Tech HS)   Class: 2026
#28 OT, #49 FL
#46 IOL, #66 FL

Matt Luke's Florida stops have continued.

He and Dabo Swinney were in the Sunshine State to visit high-priority targets for the offensive line, and Luke has stuck around to see more targets.

One of those includes a trip down to Tampa (FL) to see Canon Pickett of Tampa Bay Tech, who is a rising four-star for his position.

Pickett doesn't have an offer from Clemson at the moment, but a positive home visit could very well change that relationship.

