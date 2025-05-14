|
Matt Luke visits Clemson OL commit Grant Wise
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 310 Hometown: Milton, FL (Pace HS) Class: 2026
#285 Overall, #14 OL, #50 FL
#79 Overall, #3 OG, #9 FL
#31 IOL, #55 FL
Matt Luke is back on the road.
Spring evaluations are here, as well as paying visits to current Tiger commits. This trip took Luke to see Grant Wise of Milton (FL) Pace, one of Clemson's many pledges on the offensive line. Wise committed to Clemson back in March shortly after the Elite Retreat, helping put the Tigers' 2026 class as high as No. 2 overall in the country (247). The four-star OL has confirmed to TigerNet he will be returning to Clemson for an official visit on May 30th. Great visit with Coach Luke tonight‼️ @CoachMattLuke @ClemsonFB 🐅 pic.twitter.com/Mp1qyLLm3A
Great visit with Coach Luke tonight‼️ @CoachMattLuke @ClemsonFB 🐅 pic.twitter.com/Mp1qyLLm3A— GRANT WISE 2026 (@Grock64) May 14, 2025
|
