Matt Luke attends Clemson OL pledge's spring game, commit confirms upcoming official visit

Grant Wise of Milton (FL) Pace was one of the Tigers' eight pledges during the Elite Retreat momentum, and he will be back on campus next weekend.

Wise confirmed his attendance at Clemson for his May 30th official visit, marking another pledge who will be on campus for a crucial stretch for the 2026 class.

"Great to have Coach Luke attend our spring game this past Friday," Wise said on Twitter. "Official visit next weekend!"