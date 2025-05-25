Grant Wise, to Matt Luke's right, of Milton (FL) Pace was one of the Tigers' eight pledges during the Elite Retreat momentum, and he will be back on campus next weekend.
Grant Wise, to Matt Luke's right, of Milton (FL) Pace was one of the Tigers' eight pledges during the Elite Retreat momentum, and he will be back on campus next weekend.

Matt Luke attends Clemson OL pledge's spring game, commit confirms upcoming official visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Grant Wise Photo
Grant Wise - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 310   Hometown: Milton, FL (Pace HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#285 Overall, #14 OL, #50 FL
Rivals:
#79 Overall, #3 OG, #9 FL
24/7:
#31 IOL, #55 FL

Matt Luke paid a visit to Florida for one of Clemson's top commitments' spring games.

Grant Wise of Milton (FL) Pace was one of the Tigers' eight pledges during the Elite Retreat momentum, and he will be back on campus next weekend.

Wise confirmed his attendance at Clemson for his May 30th official visit, marking another pledge who will be on campus for a crucial stretch for the 2026 class.

"Great to have Coach Luke attend our spring game this past Friday," Wise said on Twitter. "Official visit next weekend!"

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Analyst on Klubnik: "Seen more examples of him being disappointing than him being dominant"
Analyst on Klubnik: "Seen more examples of him being disappointing than him being dominant"
Clemson gets throttled in Durham, falling in ACC Championship to North Carolina
Clemson gets throttled in Durham, falling in ACC Championship to North Carolina
Erik Bakich says his Tigers will have chip on their shoulder going into NCAAs
Erik Bakich says his Tigers will have chip on their shoulder going into NCAAs
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (72 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts